More elementary classrooms coming soon in Surrey

CANADA, August 23 - Surrey students will return to larger schools once three school expansions are finished construction as government creates more student spaces quicker.

“As our population continues to grow in B.C., we’re addressing the need for more classrooms by implementing innovative solutions like prefabricated additions,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “These additions reflect our commitment to provide essential classroom spaces for Surrey students quicker where they are needed most.”

Three new prefabricated additions are under construction at Walnut Road, Lena Shaw and Woodland Park Elementary schools. With funding for all three projects announced in fall 2023, the additions are expected to be complete this coming school year, adding a total of 40 new classrooms to the school district. This is the equivalent of 1,000 new seats. The use of prefabricated construction means students will soon be learning in modern classrooms that look just like regular schools. With sustainable and energy efficient designs, the additions also align with the Province’s CleanBC targets and meet B.C.’s enhanced energy requirements.

The new additions are the result of a provincial investment of $60 million. This is part of the government’s action to create new and expanded schools in Surrey with nearly $900 million to create more than 14,000 new student seats in the past seven years. As Surrey continues to grow, these investments are part of the government’s plan to provide services that people need the most.

“These prefabricated classroom spaces offer a creative and quick solution to help provide relief to Surrey schools experiencing immediate capacity challenges,” said Laurie Larsen, chair, Surrey Board of Education. “The structures include dedicated washrooms, a common hallway and cooling system – and because they can be more than one level, allow us to maintain crucial outdoor play areas.”

Recently, more prefabricated additions were announced for Old Yale Road Elementary, Latimer Road Elementary, William Watson Elementary and Martha Currie Elementary. Funding was also announced for an 800-seat addition to Fleetwood Park Secondary. Construction is underway for the new Snokomish Elementary and Ta’talu Elementary, and additions to Semiahmoo Trail Elementary and South Meridian Elementary.

Since September 2017, government has approved more than $5 billion for new and improved schools, and land purchases for schools in the province. This has resulted in approximately 36,000 new student spaces and over 38,000 seismically safer seats at B.C. schools.

Jagrup Brar, MLA for Surrey-Fleetwood –

“As more families choose Surrey as their home, it's crucial that we adapt to the increasing demand on our schools. Once complete, this addition at Woodland Park Elementary will ensure lasting benefits for students and families alike.”

Garry Begg, MLA for Surrey-Guildford –

“It's exciting to see construction progress happening at Lena Shaw Elementary. This addition marks significant progress in addressing the enrolment growth within our district.”

Mike Starchuk, MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale –

“As one of B.C.'s fastest-growing communities, ongoing investment in Surrey schools is crucial. The current construction at Walnut Road Elementary will provide essential new student spaces, meeting the increasing demand within our community.”

Walnut Road Elementary will be gaining 16 new classrooms, 12 will open in October 2024 and four more will open in spring 2025.

Lena Shaw Elementary will be gaining eight new classrooms, set to open in November 2024.

Woodland Park will be gaining 16 new classrooms, set to open in January 2025.

To learn more about the Surrey School District, visit: https://www.surreyschools.ca/

For more information about major public school capital projects underway, visit:https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/capital/major-capital-projects