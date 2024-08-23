Drivers are advised of overnight lane closures on the Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows Crossing from Sunday, Aug. 25 until overnight Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.

For the safety of workers, single- and double-lane closures will be in place from 10 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. each night.

Lanes will be closed in one direction each night, and during this time, at least one lane will remain open to traffic in that direction.

Over these five nights, crews will conduct a routine inspection of the bridge deck. Annual inspections of all ministry structures are required to ensure preventive maintenance is done and to inform future rehabilitation programs.

Given the size of the bridge, five nights will be needed for a thorough inspection.

Drivers can expect minor delays and are asked to use caution through the work zone.

For updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/