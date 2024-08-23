Drivers are advised of overnight lane closures on the Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows Crossing from Sunday, Aug. 25 until overnight Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.
For the safety of workers, single- and double-lane closures will be in place from 10 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. each night.
Lanes will be closed in one direction each night, and during this time, at least one lane will remain open to traffic in that direction.
Over these five nights, crews will conduct a routine inspection of the bridge deck. Annual inspections of all ministry structures are required to ensure preventive maintenance is done and to inform future rehabilitation programs.
Given the size of the bridge, five nights will be needed for a thorough inspection.
Drivers can expect minor delays and are asked to use caution through the work zone.
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
Plan for lane closures over five nights on Ironworkers Memorial Bridge
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.