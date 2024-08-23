New homes for women, children open in Courtenay

CANADA, August 23 - Women, gender-diverse people and their dependent children now have access to 48 affordable rental homes with the opening of a new building in Courtenay.

“These new homes in Courtenay will be a catalyst for change for women and their children in need of affordable housing in the community,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Our government recognizes the need for a diverse range of affordable housing options for people throughout our province, and we’re taking action to build those kinds of homes, so communities can thrive and stay healthy.”

Located close to parks, schools and shops, the new 48-unit apartment building has a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, along with a gathering space and parking for vehicles and bicycles.

“These new homes will provide safe and affordable spaces for women and their children, and a sense of community, as they stabilize their lives,” said Ronna-Rae Leonard, MLA for Courtenay-Comox. “Our government is proud to have partnered with the Comox Valley Transition Society to open this building. I look forward to seeing the lasting impact these new homes will have on residents and the entire Courtenay community.”

Local non-profit Comox Valley Transition Society (CVTS) will own and operate the building, which will prioritize women and gender-diverse people, including seniors, Indigenous people and people living with disabilities. It is expected most residents will be transitioning from other short-term or transitional housing for women leaving violence. Some homes will also be available to those in recovery programs or to individuals recovering from trauma. Rents will be set at approximately 20% below average rents in the private market.

“This new housing is going to be an incredible addition to our community, and will give the women and children who will be living here an affordable, stable, safe place to call home,” said Bob Wells, mayor of Courtenay. “Everyone who has been involved with this project from start to finish should feel very proud of the positive legacy they’ve helped build here.”

The 48-unit building includes:

16 studio units;

21 one-bedroom units, including five that are accessible;

eight two-bedroom units; and

three three-bedroom units.

“Housing continues to be a barrier to safety for women and children,” said Heather Ney, executive director, Comox Valley Transition Society (CVTS). “CVTS is proud to have worked in partnership with the development team at BC Housing to see the goal of additional affordable and long-term housing become a reality. This project creates safety and security for some of the many vulnerable people CVTS supports, including women and children who have experienced violence in their homes.”

These units are part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 80,000 affordable homes that have been delivered or are underway for people in B.C., including 800 homes in Courtenay and Comox.

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, provided more than $16 million to the project through a Shovel-Ready Housing Grant.

As is common for projects that support individuals who have experienced gender-based violence, the address of this project is being withheld for safety reasons.

Learn More:

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes in British Columbia, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing

To learn more about the Comox Valley Transition Society, visit: https://cvts.ca