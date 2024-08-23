Holt Creek Bridge closes to improve access

CANADA, August 23 - Work on the Holt Creek Bridge, part of the Great Trail of Canada along the Cowichan Valley Trail, is about to begin.

The new bridge will give recreational trail users an accessible connection between Duncan and Lake Cowichan, enhancing the trail as a transportation corridor and a tourist attraction.

Work by the Cowichan Tribes owned Khowutzun Development Corporation will start on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, and finish by mid-September 2024.

The trail will be fully closed starting Sept. 3, 2024, between Glenora Trailheads Park and the east side of Holt Creek Bridge during this time, with no detour available. The area will be closed for as much as two weeks. While pre-works are underway, trail users are encouraged to use other parts of the Cowichan Valley Trail.

The second phase of construction will begin in fall 2024 and will also require a full closure of the same trail segment.

The original Holt Creek Bridge opened in 1922 and served as a rail line until 1991 when CN Rail transferred it to the Province. The new bridge will be for pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians, and will be strong enough for emergency vehicles and maintenance equipment.

The bridge replacement supports the provincial Active Transportation Strategy.

Learn More:

For more information about the Holt Creek Bridge, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/other-transportation-projects/holt-creek-bridge-replacement