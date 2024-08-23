Atlantic Provincial Housing Ministers invite Federal Partnership to address Atlantic Canada’s housing challenges

CANADA, August 23 - Housing challenges are escalating across Atlantic Canada, and advancing solutions to these challenges was the focus of yesterday’s meeting of the region's housing ministers. The Atlantic Provincial Ministers remain eager to collaborate closely with the federal government to fulfill the commitments made during the last meeting in January with the Honourable Sean Fraser, Federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, including the development of a tailored framework for an Atlantic Innovation Initiative.

The Atlantic Ministers recognize that addressing the housing crisis requires a joint effort. They are committed to working together with the federal government to ensure that the substantial investments made by the provinces are matched by federal support. This partnership is vital to delivering the housing solutions Atlantic Canadians urgently need.

The Ministers emphasized the need for more frequent and focused collaboration with the federal government, noting that Atlantic Canadians cannot afford to wait while the housing crisis worsens. The federal government’s housing plan, while a step in the right direction, needs to be further refined to ensure fairness and flexibility so funding programs can address the unique needs of Atlantic Canada. The Atlantic Ministers are eager to see the shared commitments made in January translate into immediate, meaningful actions that are responsive to the specific housing market conditions of the region.

A targeted federal investment of $500 million is being proposed to meet the immediate housing needs across Atlantic Canada, a critical step toward ensuring all Atlantic Canadians have access to adequate housing.

Exploring Innovative Solutions to Common Barriers

The discussions focused on innovative solutions to accelerate development timelines, including pooling resources to test and scale up advanced construction techniques, investing in the growth of the Atlantic offsite construction industry, and addressing housing-related labour shortages by facilitating easier access to careers in the skilled trades. The provinces are seeking additional resources to make offsite construction a more viable option for new housing developments, including funding for pre-construction activities and the creation of standardized regional housing designs and tools.

An Invitation for Federal Collaboration

The Atlantic provinces are fully committed to regional collaboration and believe that, with a strong partnership with the federal government, they can effectively tackle the housing challenges facing the region. While the tools currently available have laid some groundwork, there is a clear need for new, region-specific programs to deliver immediate and effective housing solutions. The Atlantic Ministers are ready to engage in a renewed, strengthened partnership with the federal government to turn shared goals into tangible outcomes.

Quotes:

“Nova Scotia’s government is ready to move forward with bold initiatives, and we believe that working hand-in-hand with the federal government is the best path to success. We need to act now, not just for the future but for the immediate well-being of Nova Scotians and all Atlantic Canadians. Together, we can create solutions that truly address the unique needs of our region.”

— The Honourable John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Nova Scotia

“Our government understands the urgent need for safe, affordable, and accessible housing for all New Brunswickers. We recognize the importance of being responsive to housing market changes and challenges – that’s why partnerships like this are imperative to solving the housing crunch. We will continue to build on our successes and ensure we’re laying a strong foundation for generations of New Brunswickers to come.”

— The Honourable Jill Green, Minister of Social Development and Minister Responsible for the New Brunswick Housing Corporation

“Through our provincial housing strategy, we are making significant investments to address the housing crisis, but we need co-operation and co-ordination at the local, regional and national level to help achieve our goals. By working closely with our federal partners and regional counterparts, we can pool our resources, align our strategies, and ensure that our initiatives effectively address the needs of all communities. We can do more together than we can separately.” — The Honourable Rob Lantz, Minister of Housing, Land and Communities, Prince Edward Island

“Yesterday’s meeting with our Atlantic colleagues reiterated our common goal and commitment to work together to create affordable housing in communities across the region as quickly as possible. The government of Newfoundland and Labrador remains focused on addressing the diverse housing needs throughout the province and welcomes the opportunity to continue advancing a regional approach to drive innovation and productivity to accelerate housing supply for the benefit of our residents and residents across the Atlantic region.”

— The Honourable John Abbott, Minister of Housing and Minster of Mental Health and Addictions, Newfoundland and Labrador

Contacts:

For more information (media only), please contact:

April Gallant

Senior Communications Officer

Departments Housing, Land & Communities

aldgallant@gov.pe.ca

Carole Rankin

Communications Advisor

N.S. Municipal Affairs and Housing

carole.rankin@novascotia.ca

Rebecca Howland

Communications

New Brunswick Housing Corporation

rebecca.howland@gnb.ca

Nancy Walsh

Manager, Corporate Communications

Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation

njwalsh@nlhc.nl.ca

