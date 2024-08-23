CBP opens Global Entry Enrollment in Paradise center at Cyril E. King International Airport in St. Thomas

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands – US Customs and Border Protection announced today that starting August 27, conditionally approved Global Entry applicants will be able to schedule an appointment at the new enrollment location at the Cyril E. King International Airport.

Named “Enrollment in Paradise,” this new enrollment location will be the first of its kind in the US Virgin Islands, specifically dedicated to serving the community and is open to the public for walk-in interviews.

On deployment day, the Global Entry location at the Cyril E. King Airport will operate Monday to Friday from 9 AM to 3 PM. Applicants can now select St. Thomas and schedule their appointments online for enrollment.

“We are pleased to open our Enrollment Center here in the US Virgin Islands”, stated Area Port Director Todd Bellew. “Enrollment In Paradise is a first of its kind in the territory and will allow residents and the traveling public alike to complete their interview and enrollment process”.

Global Entry is one of the Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler Programs, and is used at land, air and sea ports of entry into the United States at all major airports and all Preclearance airports.

All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and an in-person interview before initial enrollment. To maintain Global Entry members as low-risk travelers, any violation of the program’s terms and conditions will result in appropriate enforcement action and termination of the traveler’s membership privileges.

More information on Global Entry and CBP’s Trusted Traveler Programs is available on the Global Entry page. For specific information about Enrollment In Paradise please call 340-774-4554.

