Highway chip sealing, Red Gulch bridge painting to start north of Thermopolis

Chip sealing of the $6.97 million U.S. Highway 20/Wyoming 789 highway improvement project is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 26, north of Thermopolis.

"This work is expected to last 3-4 days," said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Lance Schatz.

Next week, a subcontractor will be working at the Red Gulch bridge to remove lead based paint from girders and other parts of the bridge. "Everything will then receive new paint to extend the life of the bridge. This is work that can only be done when other personnel are not on site so as to limit their exposure to lead-based paint," Schatz said.

Schatz said motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during chip sealing of the 6.4-mile highway section, and at the Red Gulch bridge.

Other ongoing project work includes installation of signs, delineator posts and thermoplastic arrows, and isolated dirt work on the highway shoulders.

The Thermopolis North project is located between mileposts 133.4 (the old National Guard Armory) and 139.5 (Black Mountain Road) on U.S. 20/Wyoming 789. Prime contractor is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell. Contract completion date is June 30, 2025.

Project work on the pavement preservation project includes pavement leveling, a pavement overlay, chip sealing, widening of maintenance pullouts through the project, fence removal and replacement, placement of rock riprap, guardrail removal and replacement, placement of asphalt curbing, and bridge deck rehabilitation and a bridge overlay near the campground.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Engineer Lance Schatz at (307) 864-3200,