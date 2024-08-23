Three Men Arrested in Johnson City Human Trafficking Operation

JOHNSON CITY – An undercover operation by special agents with TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, the Johnson City Police Department, and the Office of the 1st Judicial District Attorney General resulted in the arrest of three men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.

Over a two-day period starting August 21st, as part of an undercover operation aimed at addressing human trafficking in the Johnson City area, officers placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in sex acts with minors. As a result, three men were arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail:

Dwight Rooker (DOB: 01/15/99), Johnson City – One count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act, one count of Solicitation of a Minor. $51,000 bond.

Joseph Payne (DOB: 03/23/64), Gray – Two counts of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act. $50,000 bond.

Joshua Johnson (DOB: 09/29/81), Prairieville, LA – One count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act. $25,000 bond.

Another part of the operation focused on identifying potential victims of human trafficking. As a result of those investigative efforts, two individuals were recovered. They were offered services through a human trafficking victim service organization.

Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.