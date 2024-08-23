A Book Release for “A Second Leash on Life”

MENDHAM, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephanie Blum, a professional pet photographer in Mendham, NJ, is proud to unveil a unique coffee table book created with a special purpose in mind. This carefully crafted collection of images has been designed to benefit See Spot Rescued, a dedicated organization committed to rescuing and rehoming dogs in need. With every book purchase, 100% of the profits will be donated directly to the rescue, offering much-needed support to their ongoing efforts.

The coffee table book is more than just a collection of photographs; it is a story of love, dedication, and community. The book was a labor of love aimed at raising awareness and funds to support rescue efforts. Stephanie Blum hopes that the portraits within the book inspire other pet parents to open their hearts and home to rescue dogs.

The project would not have been possible without the support and encouragement of friends, family, and those who participated in the creation of the book. The dedication of everyone involved has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life. Stephanie Blum extends heartfelt thanks to all who contributed, knowing that their efforts will make a significant difference in the lives of many dogs.

In addition to rescue dogs, the book also highlights Stephanie Blum's design and aesthetic vision. Each image has been carefully selected and arranged to create a visually compelling narrative that resonates with the viewer. The collaboration with See Spot Rescued has been an enriching experience, and the result is a book that serves as a beautiful addition to any coffee table and a powerful tool for advocacy and change.

The deadline to purchase the coffee table book has been set for August 30th, providing a limited window of opportunity to support this meaningful cause. Interested individuals are encouraged to purchase the book using this link https://www.stephanieblumphoto.com/a-second-leash-on-life/p/pre-order-a-second-leash-on-life-l4es3

The book marks a significant moment for Stephanie Blum, reflecting a commitment to using art for a greater purpose. The collaboration with See Spot Rescued stands as a testament to what can be achieved when creativity is combined with compassion.

The book release party will be held on Sunday November 10th, between 1-4 pm at Antique Loft.

