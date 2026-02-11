Valerie Visser Studios Brings a Confidence-Focused Boudoir Experience to the Grand Rapids Wedding Show

WYOMING, MI, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valerie Visser Studios,connected with engaged women during the Grand Rapids Wedding Show, presented by Bunny Tuxedos, on January 9th and 10th at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids Michigan, offering a refreshing and thoughtful perspective on boudoir photography as part of the wedding journey and beyond.

While the event is traditionally centered on wedding planning, Valerie Visser Studios focused on something deeper: helping women feel informed, supported, and confident when exploring boudoir photography. Brides stopped to have meaningful conversations about what a session is really like, from wardrobe guidance and posing to how it feels to be photographed when you’re nervous or unsure.

“These conversations are why in-person events matter,” said Valerie Visser, owner and photographer of Valerie Visser Studios. “Boudoir is personal. It requires trust. When women can meet me face-to-face and ask the questions they’ve been holding onto, it changes everything. That moment of connection is often where uncertainty turns into confidence.”

Valerie Visser Studios has already seen strong interest from brides who connected at the show, with several choosing to schedule bridal boudoir sessions following the event.

With over a decade of experience photographing women, Valerie Visser is known for creating a calm, guided experience that prioritizes comfort, respect, and authenticity. Her work is rooted in helping women feel present and supported throughout the entire process, from preparation through the final images. The studio has already seen 2026 and 2027 brides move forward with sessions following the event.

The wedding show also provided an opportunity to connect with fellow wedding professionals in the Grand Rapids area, opening the door for future collaborations that support a more thoughtful, client-centered experience for brides.



The Grand Rapids Wedding Show reinforced what Valerie sees at the studio every day, boudoir starts with trust, and trust grows faster when women can meet the photographer behind the work and feel the experience for themselves.

