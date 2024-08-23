A California court just found a way around the SCOTUS standard that’s killed other gun laws

Finding evidence from colonial history that the Supreme Court has required to justify restrictions on firearms, a state appeals court on Thursday upheld California’s laws banning convicted felons from possessing guns or ammunition. The ruling, in a case from Berkeley, has implications that go far beyond upholding one state gun law.

