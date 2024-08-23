Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,046 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,605 in the last 365 days.

A California court just found a way around the SCOTUS standard that’s killed other gun laws

Finding evidence from colonial history that the Supreme Court has required to justify restrictions on firearms, a state appeals court on Thursday upheld California’s laws banning convicted felons from possessing guns or ammunition. The ruling, in a case from Berkeley, has implications that go far beyond upholding one state gun law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

A California court just found a way around the SCOTUS standard that’s killed other gun laws

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more