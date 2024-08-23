Gov. Carney, First Spouse, Sen. Coons, Sec. Holodick, Pritchett Family Open Doors at New Maurice Pritchett Sr. Academy

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor Carney and First Spouse Tracey Quillen Carney joined Senator Coons, members of the General Assembly, Mayor Mike Purzycki, the Christina School District, the Delaware Department of Education, the Wilmington Learning Collaborative, educators, students, families, and community members to celebrate the grand opening of the Maurice Pritchett Sr. Academy.

“The brand-new Maurice Pritchett Sr. Academy is one of the commitments we made to our children in the city,” said Governor Carney. “A school is so much more than bricks and mortar — It’s a pillar of a community. To the educators who show up day in and day out for their students, you deserve this. We’re grateful for all our partners, including the members of the General Assembly, who helped us get this done for our children. And I’m honored to be a part of a project that recognizes Maurice Pritchett’s legacy in the city.”

This is the first newly constructed school in the City of Wilmington in decades, and the facility was fully funded by the State of Delaware. Governor Carney proposed $50 million towards the construction of the school in his FY21 recommended budget. The Governor recognized the Pritchett family and the new building in his 2024 State of the State Address.

“Maurice Pritchett was a mountain of a man, and there is perhaps no better way to contribute to his enduring legacy than by naming a structure of learning in his honor,” said U.S. Senator Chris Coons. “A man who dedicated decades of his life to learning deserves to be remembered in a way that highlights all the young lives he touched, and this tribute does just that.”

“This is the first new school in the City of Wilmington in half a century, and it is fitting that it is named after a man who dedicated his life to supporting the academic success of this city’s youth. The building is beautiful, but we know alone that is not enough,” said Dr. Mark Holodick, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Education. “What will make the difference in its students’ lives are the educators and staff who are committed to their success. We need both the talent and passion of the educators paired with the financial commitment to provide the resources, investments and supports the students need. I’m excited that we have both and can’t wait for these doors to open to students for the first day of school this fall.”

“For far too long students, educators, and families in Wilmington have been plagued by the inequities in our education system. As the founding co-chair of the Redding Consortium for Educational Equity, I am proud to be part of collaborative efforts focused on reshaping this system to deliver the quality education every child deserves regardless of their zip code,” said State Senator Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman. “If we want our students to succeed, we must show them that we value them. That is why this new state-of-the-art school marks a turning point for our city. From here, may we do away with broken promises and discriminatory policies, and focus instead on transformation and progress. I am filled with joy in celebrating the opening of the Maurice Pritchett Sr. Academy and its vision of serving our community well for generations to come.”

“Bancroft School was an educational institution on Wilmington’s Eastside to develop the minds of young people with a world class education. Beyond its physical facade, transformational leaders like Maurice Pritchett became the head and heart of our community. He was not just the school principal but was one of us; he was from the neighborhood growing up himself on Wilmington’s eastside,” said State Senator Darius Brown. “Mr. Pritchett was the architect of a learning ecosystem that connected the school to parents, community organizations and social services. His pioneering work changed peoples lives. I am so proud that the new school is being named after my elementary school principal and it is my hope that his legacy of leadership and love will inspire the faculty, students, and parents once again

“The Maurice Pritchett Academy will be a shining light on Wilmington’s East Side. As the first new school in the city in 50 years, I have high hopes that it will work to meet the needs of the children it serves just as its namesake did,” said State Representative Stephanie T. Bolden. “In his 32 years as vice-principal and principal of Bancroft Elementary School, Maurice Pritchett went above and beyond for his students, providing them with food, clean clothes, and whatever else they needed to help them through the day. The Maurice Pritchett Academy will allow his legacy to live on. Not only will this school bring pride to the community, but it will also allow students to go to school within their own neighborhood, increasing safety, decreasing travel time, and creating a hub of education and recreation in the heart of Wilmington.”

“This beautiful building is much more than an impressive collection of brick and mortar. It represents a significant investment in our children and in the neighborhood in which they live,” said Mike Purzycki, Mayor of Wilmington. “It is an investment in their future, their family’s future, and, at the end of the day, our City’s future. And perhaps most importantly, it says to each and every child that passes through these doors ‘You matter. You deserve this. And you will do great things.’ I can think of no better legacy for our good friend, Maurice Pritchett Sr.”

“History is being made today, and with that comes a collective responsibility to ensure that the Maurice Pritchett Sr. Academy becomes an exemplar for the Wilmington education experience,” said Dr. Laura Burgos, Executive Director of the Wilmington Learning Collaborative. “The opening of school doors is just the first step in a much larger narrative around how we foster innovation in teaching and learning fueled by high expectations for our students and an unwavering belief that all of our children can be successful. The Wilmington Learning Collaborative is honored to be standing alongside Pritchett Academy leaders, educators, families, and community partners to usher in a new era in Wilmington education…one that puts students first, connects city schools across district lines, and invests in purposeful partnerships.”

The ribbon cutting event was followed by a block party for families. The inaugural book walk/roll for Books for Blue was showcased at the block party, encouraging families to sign up for library cards and explore their local libraries.

