Mega Millions Jackpot Rockets to Estimated $535 Million

Cash value of tonight’s draw hits Estimated $265.6 million

JACKSON, MISS. – Amid a flurry of player purchases, Mega Millions® has pumped up the estimated jackpot for tonight’s drawing by $8 million to $535 million if a winner chooses an annuity pay out. The estimated lump-sum payment would be an estimated $265.6 million.

There have been 23 drawings since a player matched all five white balls and the Mega Ball June 4 in Illinois. So far in 2024, Mega Millions top prize has exceeded $500 million three times.

Sales of the Mega Millions game began in May 2002. The Mississippi Lottery initiated Mega Millions and Powerball® sales in January 2020.

Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 has an estimated jackpot of $174 thousand. The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing now stands at an estimated $34 million, with a cash value of $16.8. Lotto America’s Saturday night drawing has a jackpot of approximately $$7.54 million with a cash payout of $3.72 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball drawings air live on Mississippi partner stations, including WJTV in Jackson, WXXV in Gulfport, WCBI in Columbus and WMDN in Meridian. All Mississippi Lottery draw results – including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto America, Mississippi Match 5, Cash 4, Cash 3 and Cash Pop – can be found at www.mslottery.com.

