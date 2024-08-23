PM Manele to the PIFLM53

Prime Minister Hon. Jeremiah Manele will depart this weekend for the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Meeting, which begins in the Kingdom of Tonga early next week.

The Pacific Islands Forum, the highest political regional decision-making body hosts members leaders- Prime Ministers and Presidents annually.

The National Parliament of Solomon Islands passed a special adjournment motion Thursday to allow Prime Minister Manele’s full engagement at the Forum leaders meeting.

Moving the special adjournment motion in Parliament, the Prime Minister underscored, the PIFLM53 is very important for Solomon Islands, as host of the 54th session next August in Honiara.

“As the incoming host of the 54th PIF, Solomon Islands will be more closely involved on the Forum agenda in the next 12 months”, PM Manele underlined.

Agenda for next week’s Plenary sessions focuses on matters of significant importance- 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific, Health, Education, Climate Change and Sea Level Rise, Ocean, Fisheries, Policing and Security, Disaster risk reduction, among others.

Further plans are being finalized for Prime Minister Manele’s bilateral engagements at the margins of the Forum. About 15 formal requests have been received so far from 12 countries and 3 international entities in this regard.

The PM’s attendance and active participation in the PIFLM53 will assist amplify national issues, concerns and priorities as well as articulate effectively towards the region’s collective future direction.

The Prime Minister returns next weekend.

Ends///.