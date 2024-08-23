32 Women Graduate from Intensive Training at National Referral Hospital, Ready to Join Australia’s Aged Care Sector.

A participant of the training receives her certificate from the trainer.

One of the graduates, Aloysia Kevara Maesugea.

32 women proudly graduated today from an intensive training program at the National Referral Hospital, equipping them to work in the Aged Care sector in Australia.

Over seven weeks, these women received both theoretical and practical training at the National Referral Hospital, gaining the skills necessary for their upcoming roles in Australia.

This graduation is a milestone for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MFAET) and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS), as it is the first successful collaboration through the Aged Care Program.

The graduates have been recruited by Labour Solutions Australia (LSA) and will soon begin their careers in the Aged Care sector in Australia.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Director of the Labour Mobility Unit, Christina Marau, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Referral Hospital (NRH); Dr. George Malefoasi, and senior staff from NRH.

One of the graduates, Aloysia Kevara Maesugea, expressed her gratitude to the Solomon Islands Government and Australia for this invaluable opportunity.

“This training has provided us with the qualifications we need to work in Australia, and we are incredibly thankful,” she said.

The training was conducted by Zack Hitchcock of Equinox College, an Australian registered training organization.

This training, funded by Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) as part of the Aged Care Expansion Program 2024, marks a significant achievement in the ongoing partnership between the Solomon Islands and Australia.

The event today caps off a busy week for the Solomon Islands Labour Mobility team, who also facilitated two other recruitment exercises with major Australian companies, including a leading meat company and Eastern Colour Pty Ltd.

–MFAET PRESS RELEASE