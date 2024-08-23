PLANNED WATER DISRUPTION: Iron Bottom Sound (IBS)
10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Sunday 25 August 2024
Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers that due to work requirements at IBS, there will be a planned water shut down from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Sunday 25 August 2024
This work is necessary to switch water supply from the old pipeline to the new pipeline installed from Iron Bottom Sound (IBS) to Town Ground.
Customers living in and around the following areas will be affected with low water pressure or no water at this time:
IBS
Bemobile & National Finance Office
World Vision
Melanesian Haus
CAUSE Office
Coral Sea Resort
New Zealand High Commission
SMI/Town Ground areas
MoFT
Solomon Post
PNG High Commission
Point Cruz Commercial Areas
Mendana Hotel
Commonwealth Street
Ports Authority
Central Market
Honiara City Council
Ministry of Infrastructure & Development
Solomon Water Office – Mataniko
Lord Howe settlement
We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding and patience during this essential upgrade.
For more information, please contact Customer Care Service.
Phone: 44700
Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb
Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater
