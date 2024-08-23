PLANNED WATER DISRUPTION: Iron Bottom Sound (IBS)

10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Sunday 25 August 2024

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers that due to work requirements at IBS, there will be a planned water shut down from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Sunday 25 August 2024

This work is necessary to switch water supply from the old pipeline to the new pipeline installed from Iron Bottom Sound (IBS) to Town Ground.

Customers living in and around the following areas will be affected with low water pressure or no water at this time:

 IBS

 Bemobile & National Finance Office

 World Vision

 Melanesian Haus

 CAUSE Office

 Coral Sea Resort

 New Zealand High Commission

 SMI/Town Ground areas

 MoFT

 Solomon Post

 PNG High Commission



 Point Cruz Commercial Areas

 Mendana Hotel

 Commonwealth Street

 Ports Authority

 Central Market

 Honiara City Council

 Ministry of Infrastructure & Development

 Solomon Water Office – Mataniko

 Lord Howe settlement

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding and patience during this essential upgrade.

For more information, please contact Customer Care Service.

Phone: 44700

Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb

Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater