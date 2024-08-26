Explore Resort-Style Assisted Living At The Carolina Inn’s Open House In September

The Carolina Inn is a boutique Assisted Living community in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Open House Tuesday, September 24th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September is a busy time at The Carolina Inn as the Assisted Living community hosts an Open House as well as celebrates National Assisted Living week.

On Tuesday, September 24th, visitors are invited to The Carolina Inn’s Open House from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 400 Forsythe Street within Fayetteville’s Village Green neighborhood. Guests may tour the property and Assisted Living apartments and check out some of the community’s many on-site amenities and services.

Known for its resort-like ambiance, The Carolina Inn offers restaurant-quality dining serving gourmet cuisine; beautiful outdoor spaces with lush landscaping, tree-lined paths and gathering spaces; a salon and barber; and even concierge services. However, the unsurpassed person-centered care is what truly sets The Carolina Inn apart. Professional, trained caregivers are available 24 hours a day to aid with tasks of daily living like dressing, grooming and getting around.

The Carolina Inn also boasts the highest nursing-to-resident ratio for Assisted Living communities in the area with nurses on each floor for consistent care. They oversee medications, ensuring residents receive accurate dosages at properly scheduled times.

On Friday, September 13th…and the week leading up to that day…The Carolina Inn has special activities planned to celebrate National Assisted Living Week and recognize all the dedicated employees, caregivers, volunteers, and others who are committed to making life better for senior living residents.

“Inspiring Generations” Assisted Living Week events represent the types of social opportunities that occur daily at The Carolina Inn. Residents are encouraged to participate in whatever Life Enrichment programs interest them. Some of the more popular are exercise classes such as chair yoga and ball toss, arts and crafts, gardening, and pet therapy. Bingo, game nights, happy hour, and Saturday afternoon movies are other ways residents can stay active and engaged. Music—including a concert series of live performances, Name That Tune games and karaoke—also provides hours of entertainment for all.

Currently, a limited number of one- and two-bedroom Assisted Living apartments are available for rent at The Carolina Inn. New move-ins will be welcomed into the Village Green community, which has become the retirement destination in Fayetteville thanks to Independent Living at The Carolina Highlands, skilled nursing and rehabilitation services at Village Green Health and Rehabilitation, and medical services at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

An oasis within the bustling All American city, the gated Village Green neighborhood features mature trees, rolling hills, water vistas, and a peaceful setting. Fayetteville’s downtown district is nearby while Fort Liberty and the PX are about 15 minutes away.

To schedule a tour of The Carolina Inn or learn about upcoming activities and events, log onto www.CarolinaInnNC.com.

To R.S.V.P. for The Carolina Inn’s Open House on Tuesday, September 24th, call (910) 501-2271.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.