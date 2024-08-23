Vermont Drug Task Force / Cocaine trafficking

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24H2000475

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nate Handy

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 08/22/24 0830 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 northbound, Barnet, VT

VIOLATION: Cocaine trafficking

ACCUSED: Daniel Allen

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT

ACCUSED: Aubrey Bolduc

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

ACCUSED: Ricky Hernandez Jr.

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, Vermont State Police troopers observed a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 91 in the town of Barnet. While traveling behind the vehicle, troopers noticed numerous motor vehicle violations including marked lane violations and failure to use directional signals while changing lanes. Troopers stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver, identified as 45-year-old Daniel Allen of Morgan, Vermont. While speaking with the occupants, troopers observed signs of illegal drug use in the vehicle and asked for consent to search the car. Consent to search was obtained from the occupants. A search of the vehicle yielded approximately 388 grams of crack cocaine. Allen and his passengers, 35-year-old Aubrey Bolduc of Irasburg, Vermont, and 19-year-old Ricky Hernandez Jr. of Springfield, Massachusetts, were cited to appear on Nov. 18, 2024, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury to answer the charge of cocaine trafficking. Troopers were assisted by members of the Newport Police Department K-9 Unit.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/24

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in St. Johnsbury

MUG SHOTS: Yes