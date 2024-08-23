Minister Nobuhle Nkabane on provisional reinstatement of Educor

Provisional reinstatement of Educor

On 22 August 2024, the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, took a decision to provisionally reinstate the registration of Educor on condition that:

1. Educor must fully comply with the Council on Higher Education (CHE) accreditation requirements before commencing any teaching and learning activities. Compliance with these accreditation standards is imperative to ensure the quality and integrity of the educational programmess offered by Educor.

2. Educor is required to submit comprehensive monthly reports to the Department. These reports must include, but are not limited to, detailed financial statements, student enrolment statistics, and progress updates on compliance with CHE accreditation standards.

3. The quarterly reports should particularly focus on the financial health of Educor. The financial statements must demonstrate transparency and adherence to sound financial management practices. Any significant financial concerns must be reported immediately to the Department.

4. It is important to emphasise that the decision to provisionally reinstate Educor is made purely on humanitarian grounds, with the primary aim of minimizing the disruption to the education and future prospects of the students currently enrolled.

5. Furthermore, the provisional reinstatement does not in any way waive the Department’s rights and powers entrusted to it in terms of the Higher Education Act or invalidate the legal proceedings that the parties were involved in.

6. The Minister reserves the right to revoke this provisional reinstatement should Educor fail to adhere to the stipulated conditions or if any further non-compliance is detected.

The DHET remains committed to supporting institutions that demonstrate a genuine commitment to providing quality education while adhering to the regulatory frameworks established to protect students and uphold educational standards.

Inquiries:

Mr Lucky Masuku

Acting Chief Director – Corporate Communication

Masuku.L@dhet.gov.za

Tel: (012) 312 5160

Cell: 082 485 9267

