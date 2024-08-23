Governor Cooper Announces District Court Appointment

Today, Governor Roy Cooper appointed Alexandria E. Leake to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 35, serving Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga and Yancey counties. Leake will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Hal Harrison.

“I am grateful for Allie Leake’s service to her community and her willingness to step up,” said Governor Cooper. “She will be a great addition to the bench and serve the people of western North Carolina with distinction.”

Leake is currently a Partner at Leake and Stokes, PLLC in Marshall, N.C. She has been with the firm since 2019, beginning as a legal intern before becoming a trial attorney. Leake received her Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her Juris Doctorate from West Virginia University College of Law.

