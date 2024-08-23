“Craft Market in the Greater Bay Area” and “Macao Fashion Pop-up Store” open in Guangzhou

MACAU, August 23 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the “Craft Market in the Greater Bay Area” will be held from today (23 August) to 25 August in Guangzhou. Nearly 70 cultural and creative brands from Macao and mainland China will display and sell their products, and multiple music shows will be staged. The “Macao Fashion Pop-up Store” will be launched in parallel from today to 1 September. The public is welcome to visit the event.

The “Craft Market in the Greater Bay Area” will be held in Lumina Guangzhou, Yuexiu District, from 12pm to 9pm, between 23 and 25 August. Through open recruitment by the IC, 40 cultural and creative brands from Macao have been selected, including Macao’s well-known intellectual property and designs with Macao elements, such as Macao landmarks, World Heritage Sites, the intangible cultural heritage item Festival of the Drunken Dragon and Portuguese Azulejo Tiles. Operators of these brands will join other cultural and creative brand operators from Foshan, Shenzhen and other cities in the Greater Bay Area, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Chengdu, and Xiamen to display and sell diverse cultural and creative products, covering handicrafts, handmade natural products, aromatherapy candles, daily necessities, accessories and the like.

To strengthen the synergy effect of the event, the “Macao Fashion Pop-up Store” will be launched in parallel with the event between 23 August and 1 September, featuring 15 original fashion brands selling outfits in youthful and sweet style, street style, avant-garde and deconstruction style, and mix and match style. A rich array of accessories, like handbags, scarves, purses and women’s shoes, will also be available for purchase.

Last year, the IC organised the “Craft Market in the Greater Bay Area” for the first time, which was well received by the cultural and creative industries and the general public from both regions. This year, it will be held in Guangzhou to help cultural and creative brands from Macao enhance their popularity and expand sales channels in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.