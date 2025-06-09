Termination of operation of “satellite casinos” by the end of the year The Macao SAR Government requests proper employee settlement

MACAU, June 9 - The Macao SAR Government has received the official notifications from the SJM Resorts, S.A., the Melco Resorts (Macau), S.A. and the Galaxy Casino, S.A. regarding their terminations of operations of 11 “satellite casinos” by 31 December this year. The Macao SAR Government requires the three gaming concessionaires to properly settle the employees affected by the closure of the “satellite casinos” and will closely monitor the development of the relevant situation.

Pursuant to the provisions of Law 7/2022, which amends the Legal Framework for the Operations of Casino Games of Fortune, the three-year “transitional period” for “satellite casinos” will expire on 31 December 2025. The three gaming concessionaires, which currently own the “satellite casinos”, have decided to terminate the operations of all the 11 “satellite casinos”, including Casino Grandview, Casino Legend Palace, Casino Fortuna, Casino Landmark, Casino Ponte 16, Casino Le Royal Arc, Casino Emperor Palace, Casino Kam Pek Paradise and Casino Casa Real of the SJM Resorts, S.A., Casino Grand Dragon of the Melco Resorts (Macau) S.A., and Casino Waldo of the Galaxy Casino, S.A. before the expiration of the “transitional period” due to commercial considerations. The SJM Resorts, S.A. will consider acquiring the ownership of the hotels where the Casino Ponte 16 and the Casino Le Royal Arc are located and will apply to the Macao SAR Government to operate the casinos as “directly-managed casinos” after the operation of the “satellite casinos” has ended in accordance with the relevant provisions of the “Gaming Law”.

Among the six slot lounges (Mocha Clubs) operated by the Melco Resorts (Macau), S.A. in non-self-owned properties, the three “Mocha Clubs” at Grand Dragon, Royal and Kuong Fat will be closed by 31 December 2025. The company will, pursuant to the relevant provisions of the “Gaming Law”, apply to the Macao SAR Government for the operations of the three “Mocha Clubs” at Golden Dragon, Inner Harbour and Sintra through the hiring of management companies.

The Macao SAR Government respects the commercial decisions of the three gaming concessionaires to terminate the operations of all the 11 “satellite casinos” and three “Mocha Clubs” by the end of this year. As regards the SJM Resorts, S.A.’s consideration of acquiring the ownership of the hotels where the two “satellite casinos” are located and of operating the casinos as “directly-managed casinos”, and the Melco Resorts (Macau), S.A.’s consideration of operating the three “Mocha Clubs” through the hiring of management companies, the Macao SAR Government will approve the applications in accordance with the provisions of the “Gaming Law”.

The three gaming concessionaires promised the Macao SAR Government that they would settle the employees affected by the closure of the “satellite casinos” and the “Mocha Clubs” properly. The Labour Affairs Bureau will closely monitor the situation concerned to ensure that the rights and interests of the employees are fully guaranteed. The Macao SAR Government will pay close attention to the possible impacts of the closure of the “satellite casinos” and will take appropriate measures in a timely manner.

The Macao SAR Government has adopted measures such as amending the “Gaming Law” and the relevant regulations, conducting a new round of bidding for gaming concessions, promoting the implementation of non-gaming projects, etc. to continuously improve the legal system and policy measures of the operation and supervision of the gaming industry, promote the legal, healthy and orderly development of the gaming industry, and creating favourable conditions for the stable socio-economic development of the Macao SAR.