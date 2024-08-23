Woof Wins at SUPERZOO 2024

Two Prestigious Awards Highlight Woof's Commitment to Innovation

Winning recognition in the New Product Showcase at SUPERZOO 2024 is a testament to our team's passion and dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in pet care” — Avrum Elmakis

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woof , the trailblazing brand known for revolutionizing dog care, is thrilled to announce its achievements at SUPERZOO 2024 in Las Vegas. Woof’s flagship product, the Pupsicle , earned two first-place awards in the New Product Showcase, taking home the Judges Award for Best New-to-Market Pet Product and Best New Product in the Dog category.SUPERZOO, North America’s largest marketplace for the pet industry, brings together pet professionals, enthusiasts, and innovators to showcase cutting-edge products and services that are redefining the industry. With these awards, Woof’s innovative approach to product development and its integration of enrichment with functional wellness continues to be recognized by industry leaders and peers."Winning recognition in the New Product Showcase at SUPERZOO 2024 is a testament to our team's passion and dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in pet care," said Avrum Elmakis, President of Woof. "We are excited to continue developing innovative products that enhance the well-being of dogs everywhere."In addition to winning recognition for the Pupsicle, Woof also launched their newest innovation, the Bite n’ Brush, as well as a wholesale-exclusive Pupsicle color to support independent pet retail. The revolutionary Bite n’ Brush dental toy allows dogs to brush their own teeth while they play, combining physical hardware with advanced food science - making dental care a fun and engaging experience for dogs.For more information about Woof and its innovative line of enrichment and wellness products, visit mywoof.com. Retailers interested in carrying Woof products can contact Pet Food Experts, Southeast Pet, or Alamo Pet Experts for distribution inquiries.About Woof:Woof is redefining dog care by integrating enrichment and play with functional wellness to make dog life better. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and thoughtful design, Woof helps dogs enjoy safer, healthier play and their owners enjoy the peace of mind that comes with it.

