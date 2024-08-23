Bowhunters: Sharpen skills ahead of archery season with MDC’s Bowhunting Warmup class Aug. 31 at Sunset Park in Florissant

Body

FLORISSANT, Mo.— Deer archery season is sneaking up fast, and the math is simple. Hunters who hunt by bow have a lot more chances to bag a deer than firearms hunters do. Missouri’s bowhunting season spans an entire four months, from Sept. 15 to Nov. 15 and Nov. 27- Jan. 15, 2025.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering a class to help bow hunters sharpen their skills and get back out into the woods again. Bowhunting Warmup will be held Saturday, Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. - noon. at the Florissant Archery Range in Sunset Park. The program is free and open to ages 15 and up.

The class will help attendees prepare for the upcoming archery season by providing an opportunity to work with MDC staff on shooting techniques. Students will get chances to practice shooting at targets while standing, from inside ground blinds, and from elevated positions. Topics covered will include safety, archery fundamentals and shot placement.

MDC will not be providing bows or arrows for this program so that hunters can practice with the same equipment they will be hunting with. Attendees must bring their own bows and arrows. All arrows must be tipped with field points only; no broadheads will be permitted for the class. Those age 15-16 years must be accompanied by an adult.

Bowhunter Warmup is a free program; however, pre-registration online is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ED.

Sunset Park is located at 2300 Sunset Park Drive in Florissant, 63031.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.