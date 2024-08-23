Cassidy Anderson selected to participate in the Epistimi-Women in STEMM Leadership Workshop

Cassidy Anderson, a materials scientist for Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), was selected to participate in the Epistimi-Women in STEMM Leadership Workshop on “Women in the Energy Sector,” a prestigious summer program that empowers women in science, technology, engineering, math, and medicine (STEMM) to increase female leadership in the sciences.

Anderson is making an impact in the world of battery research. She works in PNNL’s Advanced Battery Facility, researching ways to make lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) store twice as much energy in each cell as part of the Battery500 Consortium. She explores new battery materials that have higher theoretical capacities to fabricate high energy density pouch cells. These next-generation battery materials have the potential to extend the range of future EVs.

In recognition of her work in STEMM, Anderson was one of 25 women worldwide chosen to participate in the leadership program held July 15–19, in Athens, Greece. Designed for women to begin their leadership journey early in their careers, the program aims to enhance leadership skills, build a global network, share field experiences, and exchange views on the latest developments in the energy sector. Attendees were introduced to new methods for observing and analyzing situations, conflict resolution strategies, and leadership techniques tailored for women in a male-dominated field.

Anderson was among only 25 women worldwide chosen to participate in the Epistimi-Women in STEMM Leadership Workshop. (Photo courtesy of Cassidy Anderson | Pacific Northwest National Laboratory)

While it was an opportunity to participate in traditional leadership development, Anderson appreciated the program’s emphasis on reflection and self-awareness.

“Skills development was certainly a focus, but I was surprised by how introspective the program was,” she added. “And being a part of an all-women group in energy storage allowed for open and honest conversations. I would highly recommend this program to any woman in the energy sector interested in career and leadership development.”

To be considered, applicants must be active in the energy sector with commitment to advancing women’s leadership in STEMM. In addition to submitting a form of interest, a CV or resume, and a letter of recommendation, the application process also includes a proposed leadership project. The selection committee reviews applications based on academic and professional qualifications, leadership potential, and commitment to diversity.

Additionally, Anderson submitted a research poster to present at the annual Clean Energy Education and Empowerment (C3E) Women in Clean Energy Symposium and attended a pre-symposium leadership seminar, based on the MIT LEAdership and Professional Strategies and Skills Training Program.

Off the clock Anderson is making a difference in the lives of the underserved youth in the Tri-Cities, volunteering as a snowboard coach with Skyline Adventures. Her volunteer work inspired her leadership project proposal for the program.

“Many of the kids I work with are surprised to learn that I am a scientist. I want them to have an opportunity to be exposed to STEMM at a young age and be a part of the next generation of scientists,” Anderson explained. “I am designing a STEMM learning outreach program specifically for underserved children. It will offer workshops to develop skills through hands-on experiments and project-based learning.”

In the meantime, Anderson will continue her work at PNNL’s newest research facility, the Grid Storage Launchpad (GSL), where she and fellow researchers will accelerate energy storage development by studying and testing new battery technologies. Funded by the Department of Energy, Office of Electricity, the GSL will accelerate development of next-generation grid energy storage technologies that are critical to meeting the nation’s decarbonization goals while providing affordable, reliable, and resilient electricity.