Improving Living Conditions at the Saratoga Race Course

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of a new residential building for the backstretch community at Saratoga Race Course. The new 6,000 square-foot residence on the Oklahoma Training Track side of the property is the latest in a series of actions by Governor Hochul to improve the living conditions for the community of people living and working on the grounds of Saratoga Race Course and Belmont Park.

“The backstretch community at Saratoga Race Course and Belmont Park are essential to the sport of Thoroughbred racing and its indelible impact on New York’s economy, agriculture and tourism,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration is ensuring that those who take care of the racehorses at NYRA tracks have access to safe, quality housing and health care.”

The New York Racing Association, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization franchised by New York State to conduct thoroughbred racing at Aqueduct Racetrack, Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course. NYRA tracks are the cornerstone of New York State's horse racing economy, which is responsible for 19,000 jobs and more than $3 billion in annual statewide impact.

Use of the Oklahoma Training Track as a training center and base of operations has grown significantly in recent years, which necessitated the complete renovation of the facility in 2021. In addition to this new residence, NYRA is renovating and modernizing existing housing on both the Oklahoma and main track sides of Saratoga Race Course with new dormitory construction planned through 2025. When complete, these new residences will represent the most significant upgrade to backstretch housing in the history of Saratoga Race Course.

The new dormitory is part of Governor Hochul’s commitment to improving backstretch living conditions at Saratoga Race Course and Belmont Park. The FY24 Enacted Budget requires the New York State Franchise Oversight Board to “ensure adequate funds for maintenance and repair of existing structures at Saratoga racetrack and Belmont Park racetrack and for the improvement of onsite backstretch personnel housing and quality of life.” Backstretch housing is made available to workers free of charge at both Saratoga Race Course and downstate at Belmont Park.

As Governor Hochul previously announced, NYRA has committed to making additional investments to improve the quality of life for the Belmont backstretch community, including $17.6 million in backstretch improvements:

New Dormitories : A new 116-bed dormitory at Belmont Park is expected to be complete soon with two additional dormitories expected to be completed in April 2025 and April 2026, respectively. The new dorms are 2–3-person occupancy rooms with individualized restrooms and equipped with utilities. The overall cost of each dormitory is $3.38 million with a cumulative cost of $10.14 million.

: A new 116-bed dormitory at Belmont Park is expected to be complete soon with two additional dormitories expected to be completed in April 2025 and April 2026, respectively. The new dorms are 2–3-person occupancy rooms with individualized restrooms and equipped with utilities. The overall cost of each dormitory is $3.38 million with a cumulative cost of $10.14 million. Wi-Fi Coverage : Updated and reliable Wi-Fi will allow better communication between NYRA employees and horsepersons and allow modernization of the fire alarm and security systems. Additionally, reliable internet service provides residents the ability to readily contact family and friends and stream entertainment content. NYRA is replacing outdated coaxial and copper cables with single mode fiber. NYRA estimates the $1,233,468 project to be complete by December 2024.

: Updated and reliable Wi-Fi will allow better communication between NYRA employees and horsepersons and allow modernization of the fire alarm and security systems. Additionally, reliable internet service provides residents the ability to readily contact family and friends and stream entertainment content. NYRA is replacing outdated coaxial and copper cables with single mode fiber. NYRA estimates the $1,233,468 project to be complete by December 2024. Health Clinic Improvements: NYRA and Northwell Health are expanding and improving health care services for the Belmont backstretch community. The $150,000 project is expected to be complete this fall. Similar services are provided at Saratoga Race Course via a contribution by the recently passed John Hendrickson on behalf of Marylou Whitney.

NYRA and Northwell Health are expanding and improving health care services for the Belmont backstretch community. The $150,000 project is expected to be complete this fall. Similar services are provided at Saratoga Race Course via a contribution by the recently passed John Hendrickson on behalf of Marylou Whitney. “Blue Light” System : “Blue light” emergency call stations – like those found on college campuses and hospitals – will be located throughout the barn area, dormitory and recreation locations. NYRA estimates the $108,000 project will be complete by December 2024.

: “Blue light” emergency call stations – like those found on college campuses and hospitals – will be located throughout the barn area, dormitory and recreation locations. NYRA estimates the $108,000 project will be complete by December 2024. Flooding Mitigation : The ground floors of certain dorms and cottages at Belmont Park have been subject to occasional weather-related flooding. NYRA has committed to a Storm Water Management plan for the new racing surfaces that will improve drainage at Belmont and reduce the frequency of flooding when faced with intense storm activity. The project will ultimately capture all stormwater in the infield, effectively eliminating 80 acres of stormwaterrunoff. The $3,648,586 project is expected to be complete by September 2024.

: The ground floors of certain dorms and cottages at Belmont Park have been subject to occasional weather-related flooding. NYRA has committed to a Storm Water Management plan for the new racing surfaces that will improve drainage at Belmont and reduce the frequency of flooding when faced with intense storm activity. The project will ultimately capture all stormwater in the infield, effectively eliminating 80 acres of stormwaterrunoff. The $3,648,586 project is expected to be complete by September 2024. Perimeter Fencing Improvements : NYRA will replace existing fencing along the NYRA property line on Hempstead Turnpike with aluminum fencing similar to the fencing surrounding UBS Arena. In addition, NYRA will replace all the perimeter fencing surrounding NYRA’s northern border and Plainfield Avenue with high-quality, non-scalable, wire mesh fencing. Overall, NYRA estimates the $1.5 million project to be complete by July 2024.

: NYRA will replace existing fencing along the NYRA property line on Hempstead Turnpike with aluminum fencing similar to the fencing surrounding UBS Arena. In addition, NYRA will replace all the perimeter fencing surrounding NYRA’s northern border and Plainfield Avenue with high-quality, non-scalable, wire mesh fencing. Overall, NYRA estimates the $1.5 million project to be complete by July 2024. Bike Storage Sheds : NYRA will install five secured and covered bike storage sheds, with capacity of 20-30 bicycles each, in proximity to Belmont Park living quarters. The $20,000 sheds are expected to be built in conjunction with the new dormitories expected to be complete in April 2025 and April 2026.

: NYRA will install five secured and covered bike storage sheds, with capacity of 20-30 bicycles each, in proximity to Belmont Park living quarters. The $20,000 sheds are expected to be built in conjunction with the new dormitories expected to be complete in April 2025 and April 2026. Recreation Hall & Track Kitchen Refurbishment & Central Information Center: NYRA has committed to renovating the Belmont Recreation Hall and Kitchen, including laundry, HVAC and dining area improvements. Additionally, NYRA, the Racetrack Chaplaincy, NYTHA, and the Backstretch Employee Service Team, will establish a 1,000 square-foot information center to serve as the central intake center where residents may purchase supplies at competitive market rates. Overall, the $530,000 project is expected to be complete in 2025.

NYRA has committed to renovating the Belmont Recreation Hall and Kitchen, including laundry, HVAC and dining area improvements. Additionally, NYRA, the Racetrack Chaplaincy, NYTHA, and the Backstretch Employee Service Team, will establish a 1,000 square-foot information center to serve as the central intake center where residents may purchase supplies at competitive market rates. Overall, the $530,000 project is expected to be complete in 2025. Gymnasium Improvements: NYRA will renovate the gymnasium located in the Recreation Hall with new HVAC, flooring, lighting, restrooms, and equipment such as squat and bench racks, dumbbells, plates, bars, stationary bikes and treadmills. NYRA has estimated the $210,000 improvements to be concluded by May 2025.

NYRA President & CEO David O’Rourke said, “These important projects reflect NYRA’s unwavering commitment to the backstretch community in New York State. Thanks to the leadership of Governor Hochul and Chairman O’Dwyer, New York now leads the way when it comes to investing in the people who make racing possible here at Saratoga Race Course and downstate at Belmont Park.”

New York State Gaming Commission Chair Brian O’Dwyer said, “The dedicated individuals who train and provide care for the horses that participate in this exciting sport in New York State must have safe and updated housing. With this dormitory, Governor Hochul continues to deliver real, positive results for New York’s workers on and off the backstretch. I look forward to the completion of additional housing projects underway at Saratoga and Belmont.”

New York State Franchise Oversight Board Chair Robert Williams said, “Governor Hochul recognizes the backstretch community is integral to the success of New York’s thoroughbred racing and has long stressed the importance of investment in on-track quality-of-life improvements. I thank Governor Hochul for her ongoing commitment to the community and to NYRA for constructing a welcome addition to the historic property.”

State Senator Jim Tedisco said, “Affordable housing continues to be a priority and this new residential building will provide vital housing to the backstretch workers who are essential to the success of the Saratoga Race Course. I want to thank the Governor for helping to get this done.”

Assemblymember Carrie Woerner said, “l greatly appreciate the State’s continued investment in facilities that benefit the Backstretch Community at Saratoga Race Course. There is no horse racing without the people who live and work on the grounds of the racetrack. Now, thanks to newly improved housing for the Backstretch employees and their families, Saratoga Springs and its historical racecourse are an even better place to visit, work and live.”

Chaplain of the New York Racetrack Chaplaincy Rev. Humberto Chavez said, “I applaud Governor Hochul and NYRA for recognizing the needs of the backstretch community and ensuring that future generations will have access to modernized housing on the grounds. This beautiful new dormitory is a sign of true progress and a testament to New York’s commitment to helping workers.”

Backstretch Employee Service Team of New York (BEST) Executive Director Nancy L. Underwood – MA said, “The workers in the backstretch deserve updated housing and amenities, and this modern dormitory is a welcome addition to Saratoga. Thanks to Governor Hochul and NYRA, the backstretch is seeing millions of dollars in investment and a longstanding commitment to maintain and improve housing for years to come.”

Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation Executive Director Samantha Bosshart said, “We applaud Governor Hochul and NYRA for ensuring that this much-needed new housing for the backstretch community who work tirelessly to make the sport possible contributes to the historic character of Saratoga Race Course. Our partnership with New York State and NYRA brings out the best the track has to offer, and we are proud to see this dormitory come to life.”

Thoroughbred Owner and NYRA Board Member Michael Dubb said, “The backstretch is what makes horse racing happen and I am heartened that New York State has put forth real resources to improve conditions at Saratoga and Belmont. This new dormitory is a wonderful addition to Saratoga Race Course and I applaud Governor Hochul, the Legislature, and NYRA for working together to make these types of projects come to life.”

About the New York Racing Association (NYRA)

About the Franchise Oversight Board

The Franchise Oversight Board represents New York State’s interests in all real estate development at three Thoroughbred race tracks: Aqueduct Racetrack, Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course. The tracks are operated via a franchise agreement between The New York Racing Association, Inc., and New York State.