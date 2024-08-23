Minister Blade Nzimande opens 7th BIO Africa Convention, 26 Aug

2024 BIO Africa Convention to showcase South Africa's bioinnovation capabilities

The Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande will open the 7th BIO Africa Convention on Monday 26 August 2024, alongside international dignitaries.

As global health challenges become more complex, this year's convention theme, "Ensuring health security through investing in vaccine innovation and manufacturing", is particularly fitting.

The BIO Africa Convention provides a platform for thought leaders, innovators and stakeholders from across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors to exchange ideas, share best practices, and develop collaborative approaches to strengthening the continent's healthcare infrastructure.

The Vaccine Innovation Manufacturing Strategy (VIMS), which aims to promote the domestic design, development and production of vaccines, will also be launched at the convention.

VIMS will target vaccine development to address Rift Valley fever, human papillomavirus, respiratory syncytial virus, and Hepatitis B.

The convention will include panel discussions, an exhibition, a showcase of local small businesses, parallel sessions, and breakaway sessions covering a number of topics.

Date: 26 August 2024

Time: 09:00 – 10:35

Venue: Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre Complex, Durban

