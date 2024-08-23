Submit Release
Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi briefs media on plans to assist struggling gap market to access affordable housing, 26 Aug

Government to announce plans to assist struggling gap market to access affordable housing

The Minister of Human Settlements, Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi will brief the media on government plans on developments in the human settlements sector, which include access to affordable housing, transformation and the performance of metropolitan municipalities across the country.

 Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 26 July 2024
Time: 12h00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria.

For R.S.V. P contact: Isaac Skhosana on 076 875 5681 or Isaac.Skhosana@dhs.gvo.za

For Media enquiries, contact: Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota, Ministry Spokesperson on 064 754 8426 or DHS head of Communications, Nozipho Zulu on 072 833 9048  

