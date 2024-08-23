Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi briefs media on plans to assist struggling gap market to access affordable housing, 26 Aug

Government to announce plans to assist struggling gap market to access affordable housing

The Minister of Human Settlements, Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi will brief the media on government plans on developments in the human settlements sector, which include access to affordable housing, transformation and the performance of metropolitan municipalities across the country.

