Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi briefs media on plans to assist struggling gap market to access affordable housing, 26 Aug
Government to announce plans to assist struggling gap market to access affordable housing
The Minister of Human Settlements, Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi will brief the media on government plans on developments in the human settlements sector, which include access to affordable housing, transformation and the performance of metropolitan municipalities across the country.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Monday, 26 July 2024
Time: 12h00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria.
For R.S.V. P contact: Isaac Skhosana on 076 875 5681 or Isaac.Skhosana@dhs.gvo.za
For Media enquiries, contact: Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota, Ministry Spokesperson on 064 754 8426 or DHS head of Communications, Nozipho Zulu on 072 833 9048
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.