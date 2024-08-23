LIEDA SHADWICK SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Lieda Shadwick honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lieda Shadwick, MAT, a seasoned CTE, was recently chosen to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in and of itself, only a few select members are chosen for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. These special honorees are selected to receive this award based on their longevity in their fields, their contributions to society, and their impact on their industries. Lieda Shadwick will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award this December at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala at the magnificent Opryland Hotel in Nashville. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two decades of exceptional experience in the industry, Ms. Shadwick is a certified educator in Illinois and Missouri. She currently serves as a career and technical education (CTE) teacher at Riverview Gardens High School (RGHS) in St. Louis, Missouri, where she will be teaching a dual credit computer applications course through St. Louis Community College-Florissant Valley during the 2024-2025 school year. Beyond her teaching qualifications, she possesses specialized expertise in marketing, web design, and computer applications.Her impressive repertoire of prior roles includes serving as an assistant coach for the girls' basketball team at Riverview Gardens Central Middle School and being the keyboarding/Introduction to business instructor. Throughout 2019 and beyond, she consistently showcased outstanding performance as a CTE instructor at Riverview Gardens High School, a position she had previously held from 2005 to 2010. Ms. Shadwick is the secondary DECA adviser and has been awarded the Virtual Business-Personal Finance Grant to be included in DECA. She has over two decades of experience teaching, advising, and other roles at different secondary school levels. Ms. Shadwick has an impressive eight-year military service record, including deployment during the Gulf War in the early 1990s.Before starting her professional career path, Ms. Shadwick obtained a Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) in education technology from Webster University in Missouri in 2005.Throughout her illustrious career, Lieda has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Earlier this year, Ms. Shadwick was honored as the Top Career and Technical Educator of the Year 2024 and Empowered Woman of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). She is also featured on the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In addition, she will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at IAOTP's Annual Award Gala, which will be held this December at the magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville. In December she will be featured on the famous Nashville Billboard and next year she will be on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square NYC.In addition to her successful career, Lieda Shadwick maintains professional affiliations with the American Legion, the National Education Association, the Missouri National Education Association, the Association for Career and Technical Education. and the Marketing Educators of Missouri (MEMO). Looking back, Lieda attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.