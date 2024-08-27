Never Quit Dreaming Renews Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Reinforcing Commitment to Inclusive Experiences

Since 2022, NQD has been the only organization in Hawaii with the CAC status, awarded for training staff to support autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

We are extremely excited and fortunate to commit to the autism community in the State of Hawaii.” — Kristopher Dung, Never Quit Dreaming executive director

MILILANI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Never Quit Dreaming (NQD), an organization dedicated to providing enriching experiences for individuals of all abilities, has renewed its Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. This certification, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to offering a welcoming and inclusive environment for autistic individuals and those with sensory sensitivities.

“We are extremely excited and fortunate to commit to the autism community in the State of Hawaii. To be the first and only Certified Autism Center™ means that Never Quit Dreaming continues to stretch the boundaries of change and create opportunities for the autism and special needs community,” says Kristopher Dung, Never Quit Dreaming executive director.

The CAC designation, which NQD has held since 2022, is awarded to organizations that have successfully completed training and certification to equip staff with the skills and best practices to work with autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. NQD is also the first, and only, CAC in the State of Hawaii.

NQD offers several recreational programs for autistic individuals and their families, including up to six sports programs throughout the year. Additionally, they work with local businesses on special events and family excursions to local attractions.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Never Quit Dreaming,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “It’s great to see organizations like NQD create inclusive experiences, as these can be so beneficial for everyone involved.”

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs for a variety of industries, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

About Never Quit Dreaming

Our mission is to create recreational activities and unique experiences for special needs children living in Hawaii. Our vision is to create long-lasting experiences that will carry on throughout the lives of our children.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

