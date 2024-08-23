First ladies of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, along with their daughters, visited exhibition in Tashkent and viewed collection of Uzbek national costumes

AZERBAIJAN, August 23 - 23 August 2024, 17:04

On August 23, Mehriban Aliyeva, First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and her daughter Leyla Aliyeva, along with Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and her daughter Saida Mirziyoyeva, visited an exhibition featuring works by Uzbekistan's People's Artist Akmal Nur and viewed a collection of Uzbek national costumes.

