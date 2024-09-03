Pentanet Chooses 6WIND’s vCGNAT Solution to Enhance Gaming Experience and Network Capacity

Virtualized & Secure Networking Software Solutions

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 6WIND , a leading green-tech networking software company specializing in high-performance virtualized and secure network solutions, is delighted to announce that Pentanet (ASX: 5GG), a leading Internet Service Provider in Perth, Australia, has successfully deployed 6WIND’s virtual Carrier-Grade NAT (vCGNAT) solution to meet growing demand and improve network performance.As a specialist in providing superior gaming experiences, and renowned for its excellent reputation within the online gaming community, Pentanet faced a refresh of its existing A10 hardware to support its growing requirements, necessitating a transition to a more scalable CGN solution.After evaluating several options, including newer versions of A10 appliances and software, Pentanet engaged 6WIND to explore its vCGNAT solution. During the proof of concept (PoC), 6WIND’s solution achieved over 97Gbps NAT throughput (using simulated user traffic generation) on a 100G virtual appliance.“The 6WIND product was initially included in our evaluations largely to help support the case for another solution we were pretty confident would come out on top,” said Pentanet Chief Technology Officer, Jeremy Hall. “However, after running a thorough analysis and PoC with the platform, and receiving excellent pre-sales support, we determined that 6WIND was the clear choice. We’re pleased with this decision as the solution has been reliable and performant, and we’ve continued to receive high-quality and attentive support from the team at 6WIND.”Julien Dahan, CEO of 6WIND, commented, "We are thrilled to share this journey with Pentanet, a company that shares our commitment to performance and excellence. Our vCGNAT solution is designed to meet the high demands of ISPs and their customers, particularly in the gaming community where performance is critical. This deployment is a testament to the capabilities of our technology and our dedication to supporting our clients’ growth and success."For more information about 6WIND’s vCGNAT solution and how it can benefit your organization, please visit 6WIND vCGNAT product page.About 6WIND6WIND is a leading Green Tech company that specializes in delivering Virtualized & Secure networking software. The company is globally recognized as the leading provider of Virtual Service Router software solutions.6WIND software solutions are deployed by CSPs, MNOs, NHPs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers & Enterprises worldwide, enabling them to replace expensive hardware & build highly optimized and sustainable 5G, SD WAN and IoT networks with virtualized networking software solutions for routing and security use cases, delivering the lowest TCO in the market.6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris – France, Santa Clara, CA – USA and Singapore.Follow 6WIND:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/6WIND X: https://x.com/6WINDsoftware Web: https://www.6wind.com

