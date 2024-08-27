MoneyTO launches fee-free money transfers to Pakistan

MoneyTO has partnered with Bank AL Habib

PAKISTAN, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The London-based remittance operator MoneyTO has partnered with Bank AL Habib, one of the largest banks in Pakistan. Customers in Pakistan now have the most convenient choice of payout options - they can receive remittances to their bank accounts or pick-up cash. Bank AL Habib has a wide service network of over 1165 branches and subbranches in 462 cities in Pakistan.The entry into Pakistan is a timely and impactful milestone for MoneyTo. Pakistanis reside in large numbers in the UK making it an important remittance corridor. Remittances play a vital role in increasing Pakistan's economic growth, serving as a lifeline for remittance-dependent households. The UK is one of the several key regions which has recently seen a substantial growth in remittances to Pakistan. In view of the growing demand for sending remittances quickly and safely to Pakistan, Bank AL Habib and MoneyTO have entered this strategic partnership.Transfers to Pakistan can be made fee-free at https://www.moneyto.co.uk/pakistan or via the mobile app*. MoneyTO requires only the first name, last name, phone number or bank account number to make a transfer. For the first transfer, MoneyTO offers a preferential rate that compares favorably to the market. This could save you as much as 700 PKR if you transfer £100."We believe that people who live and work abroad should have the opportunity to send money home easily and quickly. Our Pakistani customers will benefit from this new service, which will allow them to transfer funds, pay their loans and bills with a hassle-free experience, saving both time and money" said Galina Selicka, CEO of MoneyTO.“Our aim is to educate our customers about the benefits of legal remittances and the important role these remittances play in the economy of Pakistan. Our customer centric approach and large network of branches makes it easy for our customers to collect their remittances from Bank AL Habib branches. We constantly strive to be our customers' most convenient and trusted bank which is our mission statement at Bank AL Habib” said Mr. Qamber Ali, Head of Home Remittances, Bank AL Habib Ltd.*Download the MoneyTO app on the App Store and Google Play

