PL Beverage Boosts Production to Over 250 Million Fills per Year

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PL Beverage, a leading private label beverage manufacturer, continues to strengthen its position in the global market by expanding its production capabilities and maintaining its commitment to quality and innovation. With a production facility located in the heart of Germany, the company now manufactures over 250 million cans annually, serving clients across multiple continents.Since its establishment in 2007, PL Beverage has focused on delivering high-quality, custom-branded beverage solutions to over 1,000 satisfied customers worldwide. The company’s flexible, customer-driven approach allows it to cater to the needs of both emerging and established brands, offering services ranging from lab support for small production runs to large-scale co-packing for major enterprises.PL Beverage’s state-of-the-art facility is equipped with four Krones filling lines, which are capable of handling more than 15 different can sizes and PET water bottles. The facility also features high-tech CIP mixing systems, tunnel pasteurizing technology, and pressurized tanks, ensuring that each beverage meets the highest quality standards. The use of pure, high-quality water sourced directly from the company’s own supply further underscores PL Beverage’s dedication to excellence.Through rigorous quality control measures, PL Beverage ensures that every aspect of production is meticulously monitored, from CO2 levels and pH balance to Brix content and vitamin stability. These processes guarantee that all products meet the stringent requirements of their customers, who rely on PL Beverage for consistent, high-quality beverages.As the company continues to grow, it remains committed to providing flexible, reliable, and innovative solutions for its diverse clientele. With a well-established distribution network and a strong presence in the global market, PL Beverage is poised to remain a key player in the private label beverage industry.For additional information, visit PL Beverage’s website https://www.plbeverage.com/ or connect with the company on Facebook and Instagram.Contact Information:SALES DISTRIBUTION OFFICEBundesplatz 166300 Zug, SwitzerlandPRODUCTION PLANTPorschestrasse 841836 Hückelhoven, GermanyTelephone: +41 52 212 12 51Email: info@plbeverage.comAbout PL Beverage:PL Beverage is a premier private label beverage development company based in Germany, specializing in the development, production, and distribution of high-quality canned and bottled beverages: private label vitamin water , private label energy drink, all soft drinks , and so on. With a strong emphasis on quality, flexibility, and customer satisfaction, PL Beverage serves a diverse range of clients around the world, offering tailored solutions to meet their specific needs.

