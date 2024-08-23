MEC David Maynier announce the provincial winners of 2024 National Teaching Awards, 24 Aug

National Teaching Awards – Western Cape Provincial Awards Ceremony

On Saturday, 24 August 2024, the Western Cape MEC of Education, David Maynier, and the Head of Education, Brent Walters, will announce the provincial winners of the 2024 National Teaching Awards.

This is the 24th year in which the awards will be held to celebrate excellence in teaching. The awards acknowledge the individual teachers who excel and remain committed in obtaining our vision for quality education for all.

The provincial winners will move on as nominees for the National Teaching Awards.

The event starts at 16h40 and will be livestreamed on MS Teams and Facebook:

Date: 24 August 2024

Time: 16h40

MS Teams: https://bit.ly/4cA5XvP

Facebook: https://bit.ly/47eMDDz

A statement will be released after the event, along with profiles and photos of the winners. Contact details for the winners will be available for the media.

Media Enquiries:

Tania Colyn

Spokesperson to MEC David Maynier (Acting)

Western Cape Ministry of Education

Tania.Colyn@westerncape.gov.za