Correctional Services launches Telematics Intelsat System for female offenders

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS), in collaboration with key stakeholders in the education sector, officially launched the Telematics Intelsat System (TIS) in Johannesburg on Friday, 22 August 2024.

This innovative system is designed to empower female offenders by providing them access to subject content aimed at enhancing their academic performance and equipping them and their educators with alternative teaching and learning methods. The launch also coincided with the celebration of Women’s Month, underscoring ongoing efforts towards women's empowerment and gender mainstreaming.

Female offenders were encouraged to seize the educational and empowerment opportunities offered by DCS and its partners. Chief Deputy Commissioner for Incarceration Ms Anna Molepo emphasised that the Women’s Month commemoration should be based on development. “Female offenders must be continually developed, and education must be the most relied upon agent towards rehabilitation,” said Molepo. She also expressed gratitude to the partners for their contributions and highlighted the critical role of strategic partnerships in achieving the department’s goals.

Professor Meahabo Magano, Executive Director of Tuition Support and Facilitation of Learning at the University of South Africa (UNISA), commended DCS, the Department of Basic Education, and Stellenbosch University for their commitment to embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution. She noted that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now an integral part of modern education, and it is crucial for everyone, including offenders, to become familiar with AI technologies.

Professor Magano also urged offenders not to be discouraged by the stigma associated with their past and to view education as a powerful tool for reintegration into society. She affirmed that UNISA welcomes offenders with open arms, providing opportunities for further education and employment.

Additionally, she encouraged female inmates and all women to support each other in their pursuit of excellence, particularly during Women’s Month.

The TIS is the first system of its kind within DCS, marking a significant step forward in the education and training of female offenders. Plans are already underway to equip additional correctional facilities, such as the Atteridgeville Women in Conflict with the Law Centre, with the system, thereby extending its benefits to a larger number of offenders.

