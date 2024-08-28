Secure I.T. Environments Achieves Cyber Essentials Plus Certification

Secure I.T. Environments Ltd logo A headshot of Chris Wellfair, Projects Director

We have always sought to have our products and services certified so that our customers, new and old, can be confident in appointing us to take care of the data centre design, build and maintenance.” — Chris Wellfair, Projects Director, Secure I.T. Environments

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secure I.T. Environments Ltd (SITE) , one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced that it has achieved the Cyber Essentials Plus certification standard backed by the UK Government. Unlike the self-assessment Cyber Essentials certificate, which is a self-assessment scheme validating that a company is protected against a wide vartiety of the most common cyber attacks, Cyber Essentials Plus involves a hands-on technical assessment by an external party.Chris Wellfair, Projects Director and Secure I.T. Environments, said, “We take the security of our own business as seriously as the companies we help to protect with our data centres. Secure I.T. Environments has always sought to have our products and services externally validated so that our customers, new and old, can be confident in appointing us to take care of the data centre design, build and maintenance.”In addition to Cyber Essentials Plus, Secure I.T. Environments is SafeContractor Approved, Constructionline Approved, and has achieved the ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 UKAS Management Systems standards.About Secure I.T. Environments LtdSecure I.T. Environments Ltd is a UK company specialising in the design and build of energy efficient internal/external secure modular, containerised, and micro data centres, including mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The company has established an enviable relationship with its clients based on trust and mutual respect by working as a team with the client and its project team.The company offers a “Total Solutions Package” to the private, healthcare, education, and government sectors, as well as co-hosting companies in the UK and offshore, by way of design, implementation, and installation management services for projects from small stand-alone computer rooms to large public sector contracts and co-hosting locations. All rooms are designed to meet the latest test standards, now regarded as the benchmark standard for modular rooms being installed throughout the UK and Europe.Secure I.T. Environments’ primary aim is to ensure that clients’ critical infrastructure components are protected against all external threats in a suitably protected modular room or ModCel containerised environment . To this end the company has established long-standing partnerships with its manufacturers, who are at the forefront of R&D, to ensure the highest level of physical protection and energy efficiency is maintained.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.