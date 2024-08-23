Building and Construction Glass Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Building and Construction Glass Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global building and construction glass market is projected to grow from $105.07 billion in 2023 to $114.75 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.2%. The market is anticipated to reach $156.83 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. driven by factors such as sustainable building practices, stringent energy efficiency regulations, and the expansion of urban development projects.

Green Buildings Fuel Growth in the Building and Construction Glass Market

The development of green buildings is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the building and construction glass market. Green buildings focus on environmental responsibility, resource efficiency, and the use of sustainable materials, where building and construction glass plays a pivotal role. This glass enhances energy efficiency by reducing consumption and costs. According to the US Green Building Council, over 36,835 projects totaling 4.63 billion gross square feet received LEED certification between 2017 and 2021. The trend is expected to continue, driving demand for building and construction glass.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global building and construction glass market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10221&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players such as AGC Inc., Guardian Industries, and Saint-Gobain S.A. are focusing on product innovations to meet the growing demand for energy-efficient and aesthetically appealing glass. For instance, Vitro Architectural Glass launched Solarban R77 in February 2021, a low-emissivity glass that offers solar control with a silver-blue aesthetic, catering to increasingly stringent building codes.

Segments:

Type: Low-E Glass, Special Glass

Manufacturing Process: Float Glass Process, Rolled Or Sheet Process

Chemical Composition: Soda-Lime, Potash-Lime, Potash-Lead

Application: Residential, Non-Residential

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the building and construction glass market in 2023 and is expected to continue leading during the forecast period. The region's growth is fueled by rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and stringent energy efficiency regulations.

Access the complete report for in-depth analysis of the global building and construction glass market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-and-construction-glass-global-market-report

Building and Construction Glass Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Building and Construction Glass Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on building and construction glass market size, building and construction glass market drivers and trends, building and construction glass market major players, building and construction glass competitors' revenues, building and construction glass market positioning, and building and construction glass market growth across geographies. The building and construction glass market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Buildings Construction Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/buildings-construction-global-market-report

Building Equipment Contractors Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-equipment-contractors-global-market-report

Building Material and Garden Equipment and Supplies Dealers Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-material-and-garden-equipment-and-supplies-dealers-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.