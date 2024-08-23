Introducing the Newest Hair Transplant Method: Hybrid Technique

Now all hair loss type has possibility to get hair transplant with new Hybrid technique!” — Dr. Rasime Erkan

ISTANBUL, BAHCELIEVLER, TURKEY, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Hair loss is a common problem that affects millions of people worldwide. While there are various solutions available, the newest hair transplant method, the hybrid technique, is gaining popularity for its effectiveness and natural-looking results.So, what exactly is the hybrid technique?It is a combination of two hair transplant methods - Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Direct Hair Implantation (DHI). Sapphire FUE employs a specialized blade made from sapphire crystal, known for its precision and reduced risk of scalp damage. This technique is particularly effective in crafting a natural-looking hairline and minimizing scarring, while the DHI method uses a Choi Implanter pen to insert hair follicles directly into the scalp. This allows for meticulous control over follicle placement, which is crucial for achieving a fuller and more natural appearance, especially in areas like the crown and vertex. The hybrid technique combines the benefits of both methods, resulting in a more efficient and successful hair transplant.One of the main advantages of the hybrid technique is its ability to provide a higher density of hair in the recipient area. This is achieved by using a combination of single hair follicles and hair grafts from the strip of hair. Additionally, the hybrid technique also reduces the risk of scarring and ensures a faster recovery time compared to traditional hair transplant methods.The Procedure: Duration and ProcessOn average, the procedure can take between 7 to 9 hours. For patients with finer or lighter hair, achieving the desired outcome might necessitate additional sessions. This time-intensive process underscores the need for meticulous planning and execution to ensure optimal results. The process involves extracting hair follicles from the donor area, preparing them for transplantation, and then implanting them into the recipient area. The duration may vary depending on the number of hair follicles required for the transplant.Who Can Benefit?The best candidates for the hybrid technique are individuals with a sufficient amount of hair in the donor area and those looking for a natural-looking hairline.Preparing for and Recovering from the ProcedurePreparation for a Hybrid hair transplant involves a thorough evaluation by a specialist to determine suitability and plan the procedure. Post-transplant, patients can expect significant improvements in hair density and appearance, provided they adhere to the recommended aftercare protocols. The success of the procedure hinges on careful follow-up and proper maintenance of the transplanted follicles.The Cost Factor:While the cost of the hybrid technique may be slightly higher than traditional methods, it is a worthwhile investment for those seeking long-term results. The cost may vary depending on the extent of hair loss and the number of hair follicles required for the transplant. However, considering the effectiveness and natural-looking results, the hybrid technique is a cost-effective solution in the long run.In conclusion, the hybrid technique is the newest and most advanced hair transplant method that offers a higher density of hair, minimal scarring, and a faster recovery time. It is suitable for individuals looking for a natural-looking hairline and long-term results. If you are struggling with hair loss, consult a qualified and experienced hair transplant specialist to determine if the hybrid technique is the right solution for you.

Which Hair Transplant Technique is Right for You?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.