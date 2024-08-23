Deputy Minister Thandi Moraka to address the Limpopo United Business Forum, 23 Aug
The Deputy Minister of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Thandi Moraka, will deliver remarks at a dinner meeting organised by the Limpopo United Business Forum (LUBF).
The event, which will take place on Friday, 23 August 2024, aims to engage women in business under the theme, Accelerating Women’s Equality through Economic Diplomacy.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Friday, 23 August 2024
Venue: Park Inn by Radisson, Polokwane (Dorp Street)
Time: 17h30
Please RSVP with Kgopotso Rapakuana: rapakuanak@dirco.gov.za or 073 058 3876
