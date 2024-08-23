Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers eulogy at funeral of late Professor Muxe Nkondo, 23 Aug

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will tomorrow, 23 August 2024, attend and deliver a Eulogy at the funeral of the late Professor Muxe Nkondo, who passed away on 18 August 2024

Prof Nkondo was a scholar, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Venda, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of the North and Harvard Andrew Mellon Fellow in English. He also chaired various expert panels and served on numerous boards as he led the Liberation Heritage Route, among others.

Details of the funeral service are as follows:

Date: Friday, 23 August 2024

Time: 08h00-12h00

Venue: Freedom Park Memorial, Pretoria

Members of the media wishing to attend the funeral must please contact Ms Linah Ledwaba on 066 240 7635 or linahl@presidency.gov.za.

Media enquiries:

Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840