Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,831 in the last 365 days.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers eulogy at funeral of late Professor Muxe Nkondo, 23 Aug

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will tomorrow, 23 August 2024, attend and deliver a Eulogy at the funeral of the late Professor Muxe Nkondo, who passed away on 18 August 2024

Prof Nkondo was a scholar, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Venda, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of the North and Harvard Andrew Mellon Fellow in English. He also chaired various expert panels and served on numerous boards as he led the Liberation Heritage Route, among others.

Details of the funeral service are as follows:

Date: Friday, 23 August 2024
Time: 08h00-12h00
Venue: Freedom Park Memorial, Pretoria

Members of the media wishing to attend the funeral must please contact Ms Linah Ledwaba on 066 240 7635 or linahl@presidency.gov.za.

Media enquiries: 
Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President 
Cell: 066 195 8840

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers eulogy at funeral of late Professor Muxe Nkondo, 23 Aug

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more