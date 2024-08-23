Electoral Commission on voter registration weekend for municipal by-elections in the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape

This weekend, the Electoral Commission will host voter registration for four (4) municipal ward by-elections in the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape provinces. The by-elections are set to take place on Wednesday, 9 October 2024.

Voting stations will be open on Saturday 24 August 2024, and Sunday, 25 August 2024, from 08h00 to 17h00 to allow all eligible voters to register and for current voters to check their registration details and to provide/update address details where necessary.

For the purpose of registration, the Electoral Commission urges voters to bring their identity document (ID) for registration, either a green barcoded ID book, a smartcard ID, or a valid Temporary ID Certificate. Eligible voters will be required to complete their physical home address on registration or provide sufficient particularities of their place of residence. Documented proof of address (e.g. a municipal account) is not required.

Voters may also check and update their details at their local (municipal) Electoral Commission (IEC) office on weekdays during office hours. Voters are reminded that it is a criminal offence to register and vote in a ward in which they are not ordinarily resident.

By- elections will be held in the following wards:

Eastern Cape

• Ward 12 in Buffalo City Municipality – BUF, with 7 769 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number: Voting Station Details

10590128: Mzomhle High School

10590218: Nontsikelelo Lower & Higher Primary School

10590229: Masibulele Day care

10591242: NU 1 Rent Office

10820607: Apostolic Faith Mission of SA

• Ward 20 in Buffalo City Municipality – BUF, with 7 973 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number: Voting Station Details

10590139: Gcobani Higher Primary School

10590162: Zanokukhanya Junior Primary School

10590184: RH Godlo Lower Primary School

10590285: NU 7 Community Hall

• Ward 15 in Intsika Yethu Municipality – EC135, with 3 173 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number: Voting Station Details

11080190: Lungile Junior Secondary School

11080224: Mcumgco Junior Secondary School

11080358: Isikhoba Junior Secondary School

11080516: Matshona Junior Secondary School

11080886: Magwala Stadium

11080897: Duli Junior Secondary School

Northern Cape

• Ward 06 in !Kheis Municipality – NC084, with 1 339 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number: Voting Station Details

65020047: Groblershoop Hoërskool (Hall)

65020058: Destination River Resort

65020115: Uitsig Primêr

65020126: Kerk Van God Van Openbaring

Special voting will take place at voting stations as well as through home visits on 8 October 2024 between 08h00 and 17h00. Voters wishing to apply to cast a special vote can apply at their local IEC office during office hours between 23 September 2024 and 27 September 2024.

Applications for special votes can also be made online via the IEC’s website, www.elections.org.za. Once voters have applied online they will receive an SMS notifying them of the outcome when their application has been processed. They can also check the status of their special vote application online at www.elections.org.za.

Voters can also apply for special votes via cell phone by SMSing their identity number to 32249 (charged at R1). The SMS application facility is only available for those applying to cast a special vote at their voting station and NOT for home visits.

For more information on these by-elections contact your local (municipal) IEC office weekdays during office hours. Contact details for all IEC offices are available on the IEC website at www.elections.org.za under Contact Us.

For media queries: Please contact Kate Bapela on 082 600 6386

For media interviews: Please email requests to: spokesperson@elections.org.za