BNP and NTproBNP Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global BNP and NTproBNP market is experiencing rapid growth, expanding from $1.77 billion in 2023 to $2 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. Despite recent challenges, the market is projected to reach $3.15 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.1%. This growth is driven by factors including the increasing cardiovascular disease burden, integration into point-of-care testing, expanding applications in various medical conditions, personalized medicine approaches, and advancements in telemedicine and remote monitoring.

Aging Population Drives BNP and NTproBNP Market Growth

The aging global population is a crucial factor propelling the BNP and NTproBNP market. As the elderly population grows, the demand for diagnostic tools that effectively manage heart failure increases. BNP and NTproBNP biomarkers are vital for diagnosing and managing heart failure in older adults, providing essential insights into cardiac function. According to the World Health Organization, by 2030, 1 in 6 individuals globally will be 60 or older, with the number of elderly people expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050. This demographic shift is fueling the demand for BNP and NTproBNP tests, enhancing market growth.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the BNP and NTproBNP market include Abbott Laboratories, Gentian Diagnostics ASA, Siemens AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Biomerieux SA, and Quidel Corporation, among others. These companies are focusing on rapid screening bioassays to stay competitive. For example, Mindray Medical International Limited recently launched high-sensitivity troponin I (hs-cTnI) and NT-proBNP assays to enhance cardiovascular disease diagnostics. Additionally, Beckman Coulter secured exclusive rights for BNP assays through an agreement with Quidel Corporation, demonstrating a strategic move to strengthen its market position.

• By Type: BNP (Brain Natriuretic Peptide), NT-proBNP (N-terminal Pro–B-Type Natriuretic Peptide)

• By Location Of Testing: Point Of Care Testing, Laboratory Testing

• By Application: Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS), Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

In 2023, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for BNP and NTproBNP, and it continues to play a significant role. North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by technological advancements and increasing healthcare investments.

