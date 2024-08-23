Bioprocessing Technology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Bioprocessing Technology Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

It will grow from $21.74 billion in 2023 to $25.22 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bioprocessing technology market is set to experience significant growth, expanding from $21.74 billion in 2023 to $25.22 billion in 2024, at a remarkable CAGR of 16.0%. The market's robust expansion is anticipated to continue, reaching $43.22 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%, driven by factors such as biomanufacturing capacity expansion, advanced therapies, and the increasing adoption of single-use and continuous bioprocessing systems.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Fuels Market Expansion

Rising healthcare expenditure is a key driver for the bioprocessing technology market. This expenditure, which encompasses all resources allocated for healthcare-related goods and services, significantly impacts the demand for efficient production processes in the biopharmaceutical sector. For example, Canada's healthcare spending is projected to increase from $328 billion in 2021 to $331 billion in 2022, highlighting the growing investment in healthcare that supports the expansion of bioprocessing technology.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global bioprocessing technology market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10540&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the bioprocessing technology market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, and Lonza Group AG, among others. These players are focusing on innovations to enhance their product offerings. For example, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Sartorius AG are advancing technologies in cell culture and biologics safety testing to meet growing market demands.

Noteworthy trends in the forecast period include personalized medicine and precision bioprocessing, regulatory compliance, environmental sustainability, and the global expansion of biopharmaceutical production. Strategic collaborations and partnerships are also playing a crucial role in driving market growth.

Segments:

• Product: Biologics Safety Testing, Cell Culture, Cell Expansion, Cell Line Development, Flow Cytometry, Tangential Flow Filtration

• Application: Antibiotics, Biosimilars, Recombinant Proteins, Other Applications

• End Use: Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organization, Academic Research Institutes, Food and Feed Industry, Contract Research Organization

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the bioprocessing technology market, and it is expected to maintain its leading position. The region's dominance is attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant investments in biopharmaceutical research and development.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global bioprocessing technology market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bioprocessing-technology-global-market-report

Bioprocessing Technology Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Bioprocessing Technology Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on bioprocessing technology market size, bioprocessing technology market drivers and trends, bioprocessing technology market major players, bioprocessing technology competitors' revenues, bioprocessing technology market positioning, and bioprocessing technology market growth across geographies. The bioprocessing technology market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Biotechnology Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biotechnology-services-global-market-report

CRISPR Technology Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crispr-technology-global-market-report

Technology Advisory Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/technology-advisory-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.