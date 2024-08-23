Ben Behrooz, CEO of Branding, Honored as a 2024 40 Under 40 Award Recipient by Beverly Hills Living

Branding Los Angeles - Logo Ben Behrooznia - Branding Los Angeles - 40 Under 40

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branding Los Angeles is proud to announce that its CEO, Ben Behrooz , has been named one of the honorees for the prestigious 40 Under 40 Awards for 2024, presented by Beverly Hills Living Magazine. This esteemed recognition celebrates the top young professionals under the age of 40 who have made significant contributions to their industries and communities.Ben Behrooz’s recognition is a testament to his exceptional leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to philanthropy. As the CEO of Branding Los Angeles, Ben has been at the forefront of transforming businesses by building strong, compelling brands and enhancing their digital presence through strategic storytelling. His ability to connect with audiences and deliver results has positioned Branding Los Angeles as a leader in the marketing and branding industry.A Commitment to Giving BackWhile Ben’s professional achievements are noteworthy, what truly sets him apart is his dedication to giving back to the community. His passion for philanthropy is the driving force behind both his personal and professional endeavors. Ben’s commitment to making a difference is evident in the various initiatives led by Branding Los Angeles, including the company’s annual toy drive, back-to-school backpack drive, Earth Day beach cleanup, and breast cancer awareness campaigns.“Above all else, getting the opportunity to give back and be philanthropic is what drives me,” said Ben Behrooz. “It’s something I enjoy immensely, and I’m fortunate to lead a company that shares this passion. Our annual initiatives are a reflection of our commitment to the community, and I’m grateful to be able to contribute in meaningful ways.”Rooted in Beverly HillsBen’s recognition as a 40 Under 40 honoree holds special significance for him, as it represents a recognition by his peers and community in the place he calls home. Growing up in Beverly Hills and attending Beverly Hills High School, Ben has deep roots in the community. This award is not only a celebration of his professional accomplishments but also a reflection of his connection to and impact on the Beverly Hills community.“Being recognized by Beverly Hills Living Magazine means so much to me because this is my home,” Ben shared. “I grew up here, went to school here, and now I have the privilege of leading a company that serves this community. To be honored by my peers and neighbors is incredibly humbling.”A Vision for the FutureAs Ben continues to lead Branding Los Angeles, he remains focused on helping businesses thrive through innovative branding strategies and digital storytelling. His vision for the future includes expanding the company’s philanthropic efforts and continuing to foster a culture of giving back.“Helping businesses succeed by delivering and building their brand is something I’m passionate about,” Ben said. “But it’s equally important to me that we use our success to make a positive impact on the world around us. That’s what drives me every day.”This press release is an official announcement of Ben Behrooz’s recognition as a 40 Under 40 honoree, celebrating his professional achievements and philanthropic contributions.About Branding Los AngelesBranding Los Angeles is a full-service branding and marketing agency dedicated to helping businesses establish a strong digital footprint and connect with their audiences through innovative storytelling. With a team of creative professionals, Branding Los Angeles offers a wide range of services, including branding, digital marketing, web development, and social media management.For more information about Branding Los Angeles and its initiatives, please visit www.brandinglosangeles.com About Beverly Hills Living MagazineBeverly Hills Living Magazine is a premier lifestyle publication that highlights the best in fashion, culture, dining, and the people who make Beverly Hills a vibrant community. The 40 Under 40 Awards recognize young professionals who have made significant contributions to their industries and communities.

