Versace Home 2024 Collection Now Available in Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury and sophistication reach new heights in Dubai with the highly anticipated Versace Home 2024 collection, exclusively available for discerning clients in the city’s premium interior design sector. The new collection, produced and distributed by the Luxury Living Group, seamlessly blends timeless elegance with innovative design, making it the ideal choice for luxury villa design in Dubai Versace Home’s 2024 collection features signature design themes like Medusa ’95, La Medusa, and La Greca, each encapsulating the essence of Versace’s iconic motifs while offering fresh perspectives on classic luxury.The Medusa ’95 theme revitalizes the legendary Medusa emblem, first introduced in the House’s Spring-Summer 1995 collection. Highlights include the Medusa ’95 Conversation Sofa, an imposing yet elegant piece designed for indoor and outdoor use. The collection also features other show-stopping items like the Medusa ’95 Sectional Sofa, Medusa ’95 Rounded Chair, and limited-edition Medusa ’95 Coffee Tables, all emphasizing Versace’s signature blend of bold aesthetics and plush comfort.La Medusa incorporates the unmistakable Versace symbol with sophisticated pieces like the La Medusa Armchair, Dining Table, and Deco Low Cabinet. This line offers refined opulence for Dubai’s most exclusive interiors with its luxurious marble finishes and sleek metal details.For a bolder statement, La Greca introduces the iconic Greek Key pattern reinterpreted as sculptural light features, chic armchairs, and beautifully quilted beds. The collection is designed to harmonize seamlessly with the latest trends in Dubai villa design while honoring Versace’s legendary heritage.In addition, the Iconic and Via Gesù lines offer a curated range of elegant furniture and décor elements with meticulous craftsmanship and striking geometric designs. Whether you’re looking for distinctive sectional sofas or refined storage solutions, these collections are perfect for adding a touch of grandeur to contemporary villa interiors.As Dubai continues to be a global hub for luxury living and interior design, the Versace Home 2024 collection offers a unique opportunity for clients to infuse their spaces with the brand’s distinct flair. With pieces that can be tailored to both modern and classic aesthetics, this collection is set to redefine interior design trends across the region. Produced by the Luxury Living Group, Versace Home brings the fashion house’s iconic codes into the world of interior design in Dubai . The collection offers a range of furniture and décor that reflects Versace’s signature blend of glamour, heritage, and innovation.

