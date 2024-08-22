Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,444 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,798 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 1647, Salem Maritime National Historical Park Redesignation and Boundary Study Act

H.R. 1647 would rename the Salem Maritime National Historic Site in Salem, Massachusetts, as the Salem Maritime National Historical Park. The bill also would require the Department of the Interior to report, within three years of enactment, to the Congress on the feasibility of including the Salem Armory Visitor Center and an adjacent area in the renamed park.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 1647, Salem Maritime National Historical Park Redesignation and Boundary Study Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more