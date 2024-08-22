H.R. 1647, Salem Maritime National Historical Park Redesignation and Boundary Study Act

H.R. 1647 would rename the Salem Maritime National Historic Site in Salem, Massachusetts, as the Salem Maritime National Historical Park. The bill also would require the Department of the Interior to report, within three years of enactment, to the Congress on the feasibility of including the Salem Armory Visitor Center and an adjacent area in the renamed park.

