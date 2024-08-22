August 22, 2024: FDA approves and authorizes updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to better protect against currently circulating variants.

Which updated COVID-19 vaccines are available?

The FDA has approved and authorized for emergency use updated COVID-19 vaccines (2024-2025 formula) that include a monovalent (single) component that corresponds to the omicron variant KP.2 strain of SARS-CoV-2. These vaccines were updated to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by circulating variants.

Why should I get the updated COVID-19 vaccine?

Some viruses like the virus that causes COVID-19 can change over time. Vaccines that target those viruses may be updated to better protect against disease. An updated COVID-19 vaccine will help provide the best protection against COVID-19.

What are the ingredients of the updated COVID vaccines?

Ingredients in COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use are included on the Fact Sheets under the question "What are the ingredients in this vaccine?"

Ingredients in FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines are included in the Information for Recipients and Caregivers under the question, “What are the ingredients in this vaccine?”

Comirnaty (COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA) – see the package insert

Spikevax (COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA) – see the package insert and patient package insert

Can I get the updated COVID-19 vaccine if I am pregnant, trying to get pregnant, or breastfeeding?

The CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccination for everyone ages 6 months and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or might become pregnant in the future. Individuals should speak with their health care provider if they have questions about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.