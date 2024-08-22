IPAM CONTINUES TO CONDUCT ROLE-BASED TRAININGS FOR PUBLIC OFFICERS

Microsoft Outlook training participants and IPAM facilitators

Developing Workplace Procedure training participants and IPAM facilitators

The Ministry of Public Service, through IPAM continues to deliver role-based trainings to public officers according to its “IPAM Learning and Development Prospectus 2024”, training schedule. Three (3) trainings were conducted from 12th to 15th August, 2024.

The CLD unit conducted the Facilitation Skills and the Developing Workplace Procedure trainings, and the ICT unit delivered the Microsoft Outlook course. Facilitation skills was conducted on the 12th August, 2024. This was attended mainly by the corporate and administrative officers. It promoted the capability to facilitate inter and intra ministerial programs or events with efficiency and quality.

The Microsoft Outlook was conducted to build public officers’ understanding in maximising the SIG online communication system for a more efficient and effective usage. It was conducted from the 13th to 14th August, 2024.

Developing Workplace Procedure was conducted to hone public officers’ skills and knowledge in understanding and implementing official duties within the bounds of official guidelines, policies and procedures.

Senior public officers really appreciated the opportunity to link their basic workplace procedures to the overarching legislations and Acts governing the work in their sectors. It was conducted from the 14th to 15th August, 2024.

The Ministry of Public Service through IPAM Division conducts role-based trainings, to continually promote and to build the competence, knowledge and skills of public officers, who are implementing Solomon Islands Government services both within government and to the public.

As emphasised during the closing remarks, role based trainings or learning and development, is a contributing factor or a complementary avenue to make positive changes, and to improve and/or maintain the quality of services.

The Ministry of Public Service, through IPAM continues to strive towards this intent, through its learning and development programs and workshops.

– IPAM Management –