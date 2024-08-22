Solomon Islands and New Caledonia highlight Australia’s role in Pacific Infrastructure

Diplomats from Solomon Islands and New Caledonia have highlighted Australia’s vital role in supporting infrastructure development across the Pacific region.

Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Australia, Robert Sisilo and New Caledonia’s Representative to Australia, Yves Lafoy made these comments when appearing before the Australian Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade (JSCFADT) in Canberra last Friday.

New Caledonia wants Australia to help rebuild its capital city Noumea after deadly riots. The French territory was marred by civil unrest and riots that left 10 dead in May after controversial voting reforms were passed in Paris and the indigenous Kanaks protested about their voice not being heard.

“I believe New Caledonia is eligible for the Australian funded Pacific infrastructure facility following the unrest, burning and destruction in Noumea. We have approached Australia about a possible contribution to infrastructure reconstruction in Noumea”, Mr. Yves Lafoy, told the parliamentary hearing into Pacific priorities in Canberra.

Similarly, Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Australia Mr. Robert Sisilo told the hearing that economic development was the key focus of the new Solomon Islands Government.

“My Prime Minister really looks forward to a more transformative engagement with Australia on the Bina Harbour Tuna Cannery Project, Climate Change, the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme, the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and security cooperation”, Mr. Sisilo said.

“And with the cumbersome procedures prolonging access to and delivery from the Green Climate Fund and other international and regional funding arrangements for climate change, it’s perhaps time to go bilateral on climate change funding assistance – government to government. This will really speed up the process and make the assistance more targeted and therefore fit for purpose”, Mr. Sisilo said.

Roundtables of Pacific Island Heads of Missions in Canberra for inquiries of the Australian Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade (JSCFADT) are held regularly, the last two in February 2024 and August 2023. Only two, Mr. Sisilo and Mr. Lafoy of New Caledonia, attended last Friday’s Roundtable.

The JSCFADT considers and reports on matters relating to foreign affairs, defence and trade as may be referred to it by either Parliament or a Minister. The Committee may also inquire into matters raised in annual reports of relevant Commonwealth Government departments and authorities or in reports of the Commonwealth Auditor-General.

ENDS///